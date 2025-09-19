14 of the best UK universities ranked by Sunday Times Good University Guide 2026 - how Leeds University scored

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 19th Sep 2025, 07:00 BST

The University of Leeds has been ranked among the UK’s top universities by The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2026.

The London School of Economics and Political Science was ranked as the top university in the UK for a second year in a row, while for the first time in the guide's 32-year history both the University of Oxford and University of Cambridge dropped out of the top three - to a joint fourth.

The University of St Andrews retained its spot in second place in the rankings. It scored highly for the calibre and consistency of the student experience and its research quality.

Keep up to date with all the latest and breaking news in Leeds with the YEP’s new WhatsApp channel

Universities of Leeds, Sheffield and York all ranked among the top 30. Take a look at the rankings below...

London School of Economics and Political Science ranked first the Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2026 rankings.

1. London School of Economics and Political Science

London School of Economics and Political Science ranked first the Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2026 rankings. | Adobe Stock

Photo Sales
The University of St Andrews ranked second in the Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2026 rankings.

2. University of St Andrews

The University of St Andrews ranked second in the Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2026 rankings. | PA

Photo Sales
The University of Cambridge ranked fourth in the Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2026 rankings.

3. University of Cambridge

The University of Cambridge ranked fourth in the Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2026 rankings. | Submit

Photo Sales
The University of Bath ranked seventh in the Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2026 rankings.

4. University of Bath

The University of Bath ranked seventh in the Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2026 rankings. | Adobe Stock

Photo Sales
The University of Bristol ranked tenth in the Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2026 rankings.

5. University of Bristol

The University of Bristol ranked tenth in the Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2026 rankings. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The University of Sheffield ranked 13th in the Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2026 rankings.

6. University of Sheffield

The University of Sheffield ranked 13th in the Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2026 rankings. | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsUniversitiesThe Sunday Times
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice