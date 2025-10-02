The Bishop of Kirkstall has urged people to speak and listen rather than use “placards and megaphones”, calling for “positive patriotism” in the wake of protests outside hotels housing asylum seekers across the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arun Arora, the Church of England’s racial justice bishop, said the Church’s role was not only to “unashamedly and unapologetically” speak against racist violence and abuse aimed at minority communities but to help facilitate listening and conversation between opposing groups.

Speaking at an event for ethnic minority clergy in the UK held in London, Mr Arora urged the Church to “embrace” St George’s Day next April and “celebrate a positive patriotism”.

“Let me encourage you to embrace that day,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To own it, to celebrate it, to reclaim it. To celebrate a positive patriotism rooted in Gospel values.

“A positive patriotism that enables a bold, welcoming, confident English voice which celebrates the love of God for all and His Church, a love which speaks of Jesus Christ and which seeks to serve all throughout this green and pleasant land.

“A positive patriotism which is available to all and can be embraced by all.”

Rev Canon Arun Arora was installed as the new Bishop of Kirkstall in the Anglican Diocese of Leeds in 2022. He took up the role five years after being the Vicar of St Nicholas Church in the heart of Durham City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at the event this week, said not all those who take part in the demonstrations are racist and there is a need to listen to the voices of people taking part who feel ignored and are struggling to pay their bills, while speaking up against the “exploitative” voices of people who suggest it is the fault of migrants, he told the conference for ethnic minority clergy and ordinands.

He said he has offered cupcakes and prayers to protesters outside a hotel housing asylum seekers while he was attending a counter protest in Leeds – and has also contacted the organiser of the demonstrations in the city and met him for a meal.

Following the meal, he said there had been an agreement that they would bring six people from each side together for private meetings in one of the Diocese of Leeds churches.

“Let us say come and be heard,” he said. “Not through placards and megaphones but through conversation and listening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Today I would invite every protest co-ordinator up and down the country to go beyond protest to meaningful engagement and find a way forward that enables us to work together for the common good.

“I would say to them contact your local priest or bishop. Let us meet together. Let us find common ground.”