Project House: New 1,000 capacity venue from Brudenell Social Club and Belgrave Music Hall to open in Leeds

Brudenell Social Club, Super Friendz, Belgrave Music Hall and Welcome Skate Store are launching a new events venue in Leeds in July with a programme packed with a-list musicians

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 26th May 2023, 16:30 BST- 2 min read

Project House sees the collaboration of some of Leeds key cultural players, with teams behind Belgrave Music Hall, Welcome Skate Store and Brudenell Social Club opening a 1,000 capacity event space in the city. 

The venue, opening its doors in mid-July, will host a varied programme of music, markets, exhibitions, conferences and parties, and already on the programme are performances from acts like indie-rockers Bombay Bicycle Club, Canadian jazz band BADBADNOTGOOD and saxophonist Nubya Garcia. Also on the programme is Northern Craft’s Creative Car Boot Sale, the Mega Record Fair, Roller Girl Gang’s Roller Disco and Ambient Yoga sessions.

The multi-use venue will be fully equipped with PA and lighting systems and will be available for anything from weddings to business meetings and exhibitions. It will also house a chef-led restaurant concept due to launch later this year that will offer an all-day seasonal menu with catering options for events, with everything from street food to banquets.

Project House is the brainchild or a group of Leeds events veterans who has worked in the cultural sector for more than two decades, including Nathan Clark of the Brudenell Social Club, Tom Brown and Sam Barrat from the independent skate store Welcome, Ash Kollakowski and Simon Stevens from Belgrave Music Hall and Ben Lewis from cultural programmers Super Friendz.

In a statement, they said: “We’ve been working on this concept for over 5 years now but finding a suitable home for the project hasn’t been straightforward. Although this is the first time the group have worked on a project together, personal relationships within the group stretch back over 25 years so it’s been a lot of fun! 

The new venue is the brainchild of veterans in the Leeds cultural sector.The new venue is the brainchild of veterans in the Leeds cultural sector.
“We’ve been lucky enough to work with some great people on the project and we’re really excited to get doors open later this summer.”

