Project House, a new 1,000 capacity multi-use venue in Leeds set to open in July, has announced a new partnership with DICE as they release tickets for their packed summer premiere. The live events and discovery platform will be the venue's primary ticket partner for their future events.

The brainchild of some of Leeds’ most prominent cultural names and promoters, Project House on Armley Street will open in mid-July just as the city celebrates its Year of Culture 2023 with a packed programme of music, food and record markets, parties, conferences, exhibitions and much more.

Behind the project is Brudenell Social Club's Nathan Clark, Tom Brown and Sam Barratt from Welcome Skate Store, Ash Kollakowski and Simon Stevens from Belgrave Music Hall, and Ben Lewis from Super Friendz. Together, they have decades of experience in Leeds' live music scene.

They said about the new partnership with DICE: “We’ve been working on this concept for over 5 years now but finding a suitable home for the project hasn’t been straightforward. Although this is the first time the group have worked on a project together, personal relationships within the group stretch back over 25 years so it’s been a lot of fun!

“We’ve been lucky enough to work with some great people on the project, including the team at DICE. We’re really excited to be using DICE’s fan-first platform to ticket our amazing summer line up.”

The venue’s programme will kick off with the Project House Launch Party featuring Kamaal Williams on June 15, and among the line-up for this summer are UK indie stars Bombay Bicycle Club, jazz saxophone virtuoso Nubya Garcia and Canadian outfit BADBADNOTGOOD with even more events and acts to be announced.

Lewis Wilde, Head of Music Partnerships at DICE said: “Growing up next door in Bradford, Leeds and its culture has a special place in my heart. The team behind Project House has been instrumental in developing the city's live music scene, so seeing them come together on this new space is amazing.

“We're incredibly excited to be partnering with them to launch Project House as one of Leeds' biggest new venues with a string of amazing shows already in store. This deal is part of our ongoing commitment to help more fans discover the best live events across the UK and create a better, fairer ticketing experience.”

Project House 2023 line-up so far:

Saturday July 15 - Project House Launch Party featuring Kamaal Williams and more…

Friday July 21 - Boy Harsher

Saturday July 22 - Questlove (DJ Set)

Wednesday July 26 - Bombay Bicycle Club

Friday July 28 - Nubya Garcia

Sunday July 30 - Project House Ambient Yoga

Saturday August 5 - Roller Girl Gang’s Roller Disco

Sunday August 20 - The Mega Record Fair

Tuesday August 22 - The Walkmen

Sunday August 27 - The Everything Market

Monday August 28 - BADBADNOTGOOD

Saturday September 9 - Northern Craft Car Boot Fair

Wednesday November 8 - The Murder Capital