Earlier this week it was announced that this year’s festival will feature performances from Ronan Keating, Claire from Steps, B*Witched, Chesney Hawkes and DJ Casper. The day-long party will be held at the Millennium Square on Saturday, August 5.

For those wanting to join the fun, a limited amount of early bird tickets priced at £38.50 will be available tomorrow (Monday February 13) at 1pm before the general admission, which is advertised as £49.50. You can request a reminder to be sent to ensure you don’t miss out through the Popworld website.

Following the festival, after parties will also be held at Popworld Briggate Street and Popworld Cookridge Street. Entry is free before midnight and you can book a booth at the Popworld website.

Millennium Square in Leeds, which is hosting the upcoming Popworld Festival, and, inset, B*Witched, who will feature at the concert. Pictures: Nationalworld/Getty Images.