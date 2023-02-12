Popworld Festival: How to get tickets for Millennium Square Leeds concert featuring Ronan Keating, B*Witched and Steps star
The Millennium Square is set to host the year’s biggest pop party this summer when the Popworld Festival returns to Leeds.
Earlier this week it was announced that this year’s festival will feature performances from Ronan Keating, Claire from Steps, B*Witched, Chesney Hawkes and DJ Casper. The day-long party will be held at the Millennium Square on Saturday, August 5.
For those wanting to join the fun, a limited amount of early bird tickets priced at £38.50 will be available tomorrow (Monday February 13) at 1pm before the general admission, which is advertised as £49.50. You can request a reminder to be sent to ensure you don’t miss out through the Popworld website.
Following the festival, after parties will also be held at Popworld Briggate Street and Popworld Cookridge Street. Entry is free before midnight and you can book a booth at the Popworld website.
Over 4,500 people attended last year’s inaugural event, which featured performances from Peter Andre, the Cheeky Girls and Fatman Scoop.