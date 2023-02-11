Popworld Festival: Ronan Keating, B*Witched and Steps star to perform at Millennium Square Leeds concert this summer
Pop fans are in for a treat this summer as the names that will feature in this year’s Popworld Festival have been announced.
The Popworld Festival will return to Millennium Square on Saturday 5 August and will feature performances from Ronan Keating, Claire from Steps, B*Witched, Chesney Hawkes and DJ Casper.
A spokesperson said: “Our very first Popworld Festival was an experience like no other and we LOVED having you there. But you didn't think that was a one-off did you?
“We're going even bigger this year as we take over Millennium Square once again! Expect all the things you love about Popworld along with a MASSIVE line up.
“You won’t want to miss what is guaranteed to a dream come true for all pop and Popworld fans!”
The inaugural event last year featured performances from Peter Andre, the Cheeky Girls and Fatman Scoop.
Early bird are currently available from £34.95 and can be purchased on the Popworld website.