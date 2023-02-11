The Popworld Festival will return to Millennium Square on Saturday 5 August and will feature performances from Ronan Keating, Claire from Steps, B*Witched, Chesney Hawkes and DJ Casper.

A spokesperson said: “Our very first Popworld Festival was an experience like no other and we LOVED having you there. But you didn't think that was a one-off did you?

“We're going even bigger this year as we take over Millennium Square once again! Expect all the things you love about Popworld along with a MASSIVE line up.

Ronan Keating will be among the acts performing at this year's Popworld Festival at the Millennium Square in Leeds

“You won’t want to miss what is guaranteed to a dream come true for all pop and Popworld fans!”

The inaugural event last year featured performances from Peter Andre, the Cheeky Girls and Fatman Scoop.

