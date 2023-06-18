Pete Tong Ibiza Classics outdoor show at Temple Newsam in Leeds cancelled due to weather warning
The Pete Tong Ibiza Classics concert at Temple Newsam today (Sunday) has been cancelled by the organisers following the yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office.
A spokesperson for the event said: “We have been advised by the Met Office of extreme adverse weather conditions due to hit the Leeds Area from this afternoon.
"The safety of both our artists and guests is paramount; we have therefore taken the very difficult decision to cancel the Pete Tong Ibiza Classics Show today.
"Your tickets will be refunded automatically by your point of purchase. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
The event, which organisers said was near to selling out, was due to feature sets from DJ Pete Tong and an assortment of other electronic music acts.
The Met Office predicts that heavy rain and thunderstorms are due to hit Leeds this afternoon.