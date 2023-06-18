Leeds weather: Exact time thunderstorms are set to strike in city today as rain warning in place
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Leeds and the entirety of England for thunderstorms until midnight tonight.
Residents are warned that “sudden flooding” could occur and that damage could also be caused to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.
The Met Office warns that fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible and that there is a chance of delays and cancellations to public transport.
Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.
In Leeds, it is predicted that it will remain dry throughout the afternoon until 5pm, when heavy rainfall and thunder is expected to hit.
This will then continue until 9pm, when light rain is expected to fall. From 10pm until midnight and into tomorrow the Met Office predicts that there will be heavy rain in Leeds.