Residents are warned that “sudden flooding” could occur and that damage could also be caused to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

The Met Office warns that fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible and that there is a chance of delays and cancellations to public transport.

Thunderstorms will break out across England this afternoon

Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

In Leeds, it is predicted that it will remain dry throughout the afternoon until 5pm, when heavy rainfall and thunder is expected to hit.