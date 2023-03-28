When it comes to the ultimate dance floor, the global DJ, broadcaster and presenter thinks Brit soil is better to dance on than sand, as the pioneer of house music prepares to bring his Ibiza Classics show to Leeds. Featuring Essential Orchestra, conducted by Jules Buckley, the evening will bring the worlds of classical and club together with reimagined versions of classic house tracks.

Pete said: “Hot sand between the toes is great, but when you’re dancing, those Ibizan beaches take their toll. That’s why I’ve hand-picked some of the UK’s best green-spaces for my Ibiza Classics outdoor shows this year, with Leeds Temple Newsam being a perfect spot.

"Solid turf and cool green grass give a great underfoot surface, so audiences can kick off their shoes and dance to their heart’s content. The sheer depth and dimension that Jules’ orchestra brings to the iconic house classics that I play, mean that audiences need the best possible environment to dance in.

Pete Tong is bringing his Ibiza Classics show to Temple Newsam in Leeds this summer

"And you can’t get better than the beautiful parks of our homeland. I can’t wait to see those shoes being kicked off as we allow people to go-green and party at Temple Newsam.”

Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics show will arrive at Temple Newsam on Saturday June 18. It will feature the 65-piece Essential Orchestra, which is produced, arranged and conducted by Jules Buckley, alongside a host of guest DJs and singers.

Guests can expected to hear classical version of club anthems, including ‘Rhythm Is A Dancer’, ‘Café Del Mar’, ‘Insomnia’, ‘You Got The Love’ and ‘Free’. Exploring the full theatrical potential of instrumentals and fusing them with the dynamic vibe of contemporary dance music, Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics Show has become a global hit.

How to get tickets for Pete Tong Ibiza Classics in Leeds

Tickets are now on sale for the event on Saturday June 18, which kicks off at 5pm. Standard tickets cost £51.75 and VIP tickets, with fast track entry, luxury loos and access to the VIP enclosure, are priced at £107.35.

Access to the luxury toilets can also be purchased as an add on for £10.50. Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult.

