PAW Patrol Live! brings an epic Great Pirate Adventure to Leeds this summer - dates and ticket info
Nickelodeon's popular preschool series is coming to town as Ryder and his heroic pups set sail on a thrilling pirate adventure to find a hidden treasure in PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure.
In The Great Pirate Adventure, Mayor Goodway is preparing Adventure Bay for a big Pirate Day celebration. But when Cap'n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, the PAW Patrol is called to the rescue.
As Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky, and Zuma work to save Cap'n Turbot, they discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure.
Things take a turn when Mayor Humdinger tries to get his hands on the treasure first for Foggy Bottom. Our canine friends then call upon the audience - and the newest PAW Patrol member, Tracker - to assist them on their heroic mission.
The highly interactive performance invites families to join in on the fun by learning pirate catchphrases, dancing the pirate boogie and helping the pups solve picture puzzles and follow the treasure map to complete the mission.
PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure is coming to Leeds First Direct Bank Arena for three shows on Saturday, August 9. Families can choose to join the adventure at 10.45am, 2pm or 5.15pm.
Tickets for all three shows can be purchased through AXS, with general admission starting at £20 per person. Options also include VIP and Premium packages, as well as wheelchair and ambulant accessible tickets.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.