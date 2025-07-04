All paws on deck as PAW Patrol Live hits the road with a show at Leeds First Direct Bank Arena.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nickelodeon's popular preschool series is coming to town as Ryder and his heroic pups set sail on a thrilling pirate adventure to find a hidden treasure in PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure.

In The Great Pirate Adventure, Mayor Goodway is preparing Adventure Bay for a big Pirate Day celebration. But when Cap'n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, the PAW Patrol is called to the rescue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PAW Patrol pups are once again heading to the United Kingdom - this time on a quest for hidden pirate treasure. | Dan Norman Photography

As Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky, and Zuma work to save Cap'n Turbot, they discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure.

Things take a turn when Mayor Humdinger tries to get his hands on the treasure first for Foggy Bottom. Our canine friends then call upon the audience - and the newest PAW Patrol member, Tracker - to assist them on their heroic mission.

The highly interactive performance invites families to join in on the fun by learning pirate catchphrases, dancing the pirate boogie and helping the pups solve picture puzzles and follow the treasure map to complete the mission.

PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure is coming to Leeds First Direct Bank Arena for three shows on Saturday, August 9. Families can choose to join the adventure at 10.45am, 2pm or 5.15pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for all three shows can be purchased through AXS, with general admission starting at £20 per person. Options also include VIP and Premium packages, as well as wheelchair and ambulant accessible tickets.