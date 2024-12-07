A beloved animated preschool show is coming to Leeds for three sessions of action-packed, music-filled fun.

Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group is bringing the hugely popular PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure" to First Direct Arena next year, with an opportunity for families to follow Ryder and his team of pups as they embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure.

In The Great Pirate Adventure, Mayor Goodway is getting everything ready for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. But when Cap'n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, PAW Patrol is called to the rescue.

PAW Patrol Live! lest families tag along on an epic pirate adventure. | Dan Norman Photography

Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma head into the cave to save Cap'n Turbot when they discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure.

When Mayor Humdinger wants to find the treasure first for Foggy Bottom, things get "ruff", and the pups need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure.

PAW Patrol Live! offers a perfect way for families to experience in-person theatre. Since its debut in 2016, the show has been seen by over 6 million people across 40 countries.

The performance is an interactive live stage show which encourages the audience to learn pirate catchphrases, dance the pirate boogie and help the pups on their adventure to find the treasure.

When is PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure" coming to Leeds and how can I buy tickets?

PAW Patrol Live! is heading to Leeds First Direct Arena for three performances on Saturday, August 9 2025; at 10.45am, 2pm and 5.15pm.

