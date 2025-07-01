First Direct Bank Arena: Leeds concert venue reveals new name - and fans are all saying the same thing
After news broke that the First Direct Arena in the city centre is officially rebranding from July 22, readers were quick to weigh in.
The move will see it adopt an extra word - and will, from now on, be called ‘First Direct Bank Arena’.
It’s only a small change aimed at better reflecting the venue’s commercial partner - but judging by the response on social media, people in Leeds aren’t planning to change what they call it any time soon.
Paul Drinkwater wrote: “Most people always call it Leeds Arena.... And always will..... Could not be less bothered by sponsor name”.
Meanwhile, Emma Settle added: “And everyone will still call it Leeds Arena”.
Aileen Barrass was in agreement, commenting: “We just say t’arena here in Leeds anyway”.
Also on the same page was Claire Strafford, who said: “Surely we all just call it Leeds Arena anyway so it won’t make a difference?!”
Another reader, Melanie Jayne, kept it simple, adding: “I just call it leeds arena and always will”.
Carol Judson, however, expressed nonchalance at the name change with this comment: “It’s great whatever they call it”.
The 13,000-capacity venue - which first opened its doors in 2013 - remains a major fixture in the city’s cultural and entertainment calendar, hosting music megastars, comedy legends, and world-class events.
But whether it’s called First Direct Arena or First Direct Bank Arena, to most people in the city, it seems it’ll always just be ‘Leeds Arena’.
