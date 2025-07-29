What tributes to the late Prince of Darkness have picked up steam a week after Ozzy’s death?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One week since his death, tributes continue to flood in for the late Ozzy Osbourne.

But many have started petitions looking for more ‘permanent’ tributes fitting for the Prince of Darkness.

Here are some of those petitions on Change.org that took our interest, a day before Ozzy’s public funeral procession takes place.

It’s been a week since the music world lost one of its most iconic figures – Ozzy Osbourne.

Not two weeks after his celebrated final live performance at Villa Park with Back to the Beginning, 'the Prince of Darkness' died on July 22, surrounded by family and friends, with the musical world still reeling from the news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Osbourne’s funeral procession set to take place this week (July 30) and hundreds expected to converge on Birmingham to pay their final farewells to the singer, a number of petitions have been launched moments after the news was announced - calling for tributes to the memory of Birmingham’s favourite son.

We’ve taken a look at Change.org and pulled some of those petitions that have generated a lot of signatures so far, and a few ideas that – although unconventional – capture the frenetic, wild spirit of the beloved Black Sabbath frontman.

The tributes people want to see to Ozzy Osbourne - according to Change.org

One week on from Ozzy Osbourne's death, fans have taken to Change.org to reveal what they think would be fitting tributes to the late Prince of Darkness. | Getty Images/Canva

Ozzy Osbourne International Airport (46,544 signatures)

In a monumental effort to honour the Godfather of Heavy Metal, a petition to rename Birmingham's international hub the "Ozzy Osbourne International Airport" has rapidly amassed an astonishing 46,544 signatures.

Supporters passionately argue that no other figure has so indelibly placed Birmingham on the global cultural map, making this a fitting and grand tribute to the city's most iconic musical export. The sheer volume of support underscores a powerful desire for a permanent, visible monument to the man who truly put the "heavy" in metal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Liverpool can have the Liverpool John Lennon Airport, why can’t Birmingham have the Ozzy Osbourne equivalent too?

July 22 to become Ozzy Osbourne Day (7,991 signatures)

To transform a day of sorrow into an annual celebration, nearly 8,000 signatories (7,991, to be precise) are campaigning for July 22nd to be officially designated "Ozzy Osbourne Day."

This heartfelt initiative aims to establish a yearly commemoration of his extraordinary life, revolutionary music, and undeniable impact on generations of artists and fans worldwide. It's a testament to his enduring spirit, proposing that his passing become a fixed point of remembrance and appreciation for all he gave to the world.

Ozzy statute outside Birmingham Children’s Hospital (1,125 signatures)

A more intimate, yet deeply meaningful, tribute gaining traction is the petition for an Ozzy statue to be erected outside Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ozzy's son, Louis, was treated at Birmingham Children's Hospital as a child, an experience Ozzy has publicly stated he "will always remember" due to the excellent care provided by the staff. This personal connection seems to have been a strong motivator for his ongoing support. Most recently, Black Sabbath's "Back to the Beginning" farewell concert at Villa Park, which featured Ozzy's final public performance, chose Birmingham Children's Hospital Charity as one of its primary beneficiaries. This event is reported to have raised a massive amount of money for the charities involved (alongside Cure Parkinson's and Acorns Children's Hospice).

With 1,125 signatures and growing, this proposal seeks to honour his connection to his hometown in a profound way, commemorating his legacy not just through his music but through a lasting presence in a place dedicated to care and community, reflecting a quieter, perhaps less public, facet of the beloved star.

Rename the Download Festival main stage the “Ozzy Osbourne Stage” (271 signatures)

For the legions of metalheads who gather annually, a spirited campaign is underway to rename the main stage at the UK's iconic Download Festival the ‘Ozzy Osbourne Stage’.

Ozzy has performed at Download Festival four times (2005, 2012, 2016 and 2018), but his links to the festival and Donington Park go further back; Ozzfest was held at the location in 2002, often cited as a precursor to Live Nation launching Download Festival annually, while back during the era of Monster’s of Rock, Ozzy performed in 1997 with Black Sabbath and his first solo appearance at the location back in 1984.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently holding 271 signatures, this petition aims to enshrine his name at the very heart of the heavy metal experience, at an event that directly celebrates the genre he pioneered and dominated. It's a call to acknowledge his foundational role in the festival's very existence.

Chipotle to make a “Ozzy Burrito” (5,075 signatures)

Perhaps the most unconventional, yet undeniably endearing, tribute is the push for Chipotle to create an ‘Ozzy Burrito’. With over 5,000 fans (5,075 signatures) rallying behind it, this petition taps into Ozzy's famously unique personality and documented love for the fast-casual chain - as seen in the classic episodes of The Osbournes.

It's a light-hearted but deeply personal way to honour the eccentric charm that made him a household name far beyond his musical prowess, demonstrating the multifaceted connection fans felt with the Prince of Darkness.

What fitting tribute would you like to see paid to the Prince of Darkness? Let us know your ideas by leaving a comment down below.