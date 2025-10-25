Northern Lights returns to Leeds next month, promising a reimagined trail of breathtaking illuminations across the Grade I-listed grounds of Temple Newsam.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a triumphant debut in 2024, which drew nearly 110,000 visitors, the immersive event is back with 15 brand-new installations and an expanded Christmas Village packed with seasonal treats and family-friendly fun.

With the creative vision secured, director Roxy Robinson and her team are now refining final details ahead of the launch on 21 November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roxy Robinson is the director at From The Fields, the team behind Northern Lights. | From The Fields

“The only things that we’re finalising at the moment are the audio compositions,” Roxy told the Yorkshire Evening Post. “That’s always a really fun stage, because you get to hear all of the different tracks that are being put to the installations.”

Among the highlights is Lily of the Lake, a six-metre-wide mirrored lily that will float on the Menagerie Ponds. Designed by Australian firm Mandylights, it made its debut in Newcastle last year.

“As soon as we saw the premiere of that installation, we knew it would work brilliantly on the body of water at Temple Newsam,” Roxy said. “Its location here will be even better because people will be closer to it, so there’ll be a better perspective.”

Also new is Jungle Tree, a neon-lit transformation of woodland into a digital rainforest, and Mycelium, a glowing fibre-optic carpet inspired by the underground networks of fungi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“[The artist] has done the most amazing job of working with fibre optics as a medium,” Roxy added. “It’s quite intimate, it’s magical.”

Lily of the Lake will light up Temple Newsam this winter. | From The Fields

Also joining the trail is Ethereal Whispers, a spellbinding pathway lined with 1,500 flickering LED candles, designed by internationally renowned digital studio Mandylights. The warm white glow transforms a simple walk into a meditative journey through light and shadow.

Returning visitors will also notice a dramatic expansion of The Laser Garden, now four times its original size. With clusters of 36 lasers in red, blue and green carefully positioned throughout the treeline, the installation creates thousands of vivid beams that subtly shift in colour and movement — ensuring no two experiences are the same.

Beyond the illuminations, the Northern Lights Christmas Village offers a nostalgic mix of vintage fairground rides and seasonal stalls. Visitors can warm up with mulled wine, hot chocolate and toasted marshmallows, or sample local artisanal fare including wood-fired pizza from Alpine Pizza Co., Asian street food from Feast From The East, and the ever-popular Yorkshire Pudding Wraps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s trail also features artwork from pupils at Temple Newsam Halton Primary School, with 24 designs from Years 3 and 4 illuminated along the route. Each young artist will receive a free family ticket to see their work on display.

Mycelium is making its debut in Leeds in November. | From the Fields

Northern Lights has also partnered with Yorkshire Children’s Charity to help make the festive experience accessible to more families across the region.

Northern Lights 2025 also brings several improvements to accessibility. Parking has been significantly increased, and neuro-inclusive sessions have been expanded to cover an entire day.

“A lot of neurodiverse customers prefer events to be less crowded and a bit less noisy,” Roxy explained. “So we try to reduce the audio a little bit, and we reduce the number of tickets per session considerably.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be 100 tickets available for each 15-minute session, aiming at keeping guests spread out across the grounds to reduce crowds. It will also make food and market stalls at the Christmas Village more accessible.

With everything nearly ready for the big reveal, Roxy says the real measure of success is simple.

“It’s that moment on opening night,” she said, “when you hear someone say ‘wow.’ That’s when I know it’s all come together.”

Northern Lights runs from 21 November to 31 December 2025. Tickets are available here.