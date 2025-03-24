A popular British folk-rock band has added shows in Leeds and Newcastle to their sold-out UK tour.

Mumford & Sons have announced a new concert at Leeds First Direct Arena as part of their upcoming UK and Ireland tour, which sold out in less than two hours.

Supporting their forthcoming album, “RUSHMERE”, the band will kick off the European leg of their world tour in November, which initially did not include dates in Leeds and Newcastle.

The band will perform in Leeds on November 30, with £1 from every ticket sold donated to Live Trust, a new funding initiative that aims to support those working in the live music industry.

Additionally, the London trio has teamed up with PLUS1 to support War Child, with another £1 from every ticket sold going to the charity to help protect, educate, and advocate for the rights of children affected by war around the world.

Tickets for the Leeds First Direct Arena show will be available for presale on Wednesday, March 26, at 10 am.

General sales will begin at 10 am the following day, Thursday, March 27, via Ticketmaster.