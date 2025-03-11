The launch date and opening line-up of acts at a new comedy and entertainment venue in Leeds have been revealed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Glee will open the doors to its new Albion Street venue on Friday, March 28, with a weekend of comedy acts kicking off proceedings.

Among the opening weekend performers are BAFTA award winning comedian, Tom Davis, star of Live at the Apollo Brennan Reece Irish comedian and star of Black Books Dylan Moran, stand-up comedian and host of Fin vs The Internet, Fin Taylor, and English actress, comedian and presenter Michelle De Swarte.

The Glee Club will open its first venue in Leeds on March 28 | The Glee club

The new Leeds venue, which will be the brand’s sixth in the UK, will be the “city’s only dedicated comedy venue” and offer a weekly programme of comedy and entertainment, with a regular Friday and Saturday night comedy show, alongside big-name comedians, bands and events.

There will also be food and drink on offer, including bar classics, cocktail pitchers, beer buckets and a selection of wines. Weekly food deals, a pre-order service and custom-made packages will also be available.

The Glee founder Mark Tughan said: “The countdown is on to our Leeds launch, and we are very much looking forward to lifting the curtain on our opening weekend. The venue is looking incredible, and we’ve curated a stellar line up of acts which promise to be brilliant entertainment for everyone.

“We’re also hugely excited to launch our regular weekend comedy shows and we will have some big act announcements to make over the next few months. The finishing touches are now being made to our new Leeds home as we prepare to welcome customers in just a few weeks’ time, when we can’t wait to have lots of laughs with the people of Yorkshire.”

Established 30 years ago, The Glee opened its first venue in 1994 in a purpose-built venue outside of London and has since become renowned for live comedy alongside live music, cabaret, and special events.

Some of the biggest names in comedy and entertainment have graced its stages including Peter Kay, Michael McIntyre, Jo Brand, Lee Evans, Sarah Millican and Jack Whitehall. The Glee also counts Adele and Mumford & Sons among its previous musical guest performers.

For more information on event listings and to book tickets for the opening weekend visit The Glee website.