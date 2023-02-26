With a ramshackle design that looked strikingly authentic, my desire to check out the spot was given an unexpected extra boost when the singer of folk favourites Mumford and Sons gave a shout out to the Mexican restaurant during a Leeds show; claiming its tacos were the “best ever”.

With anticipation at a high me and a friend attended the compact venue – with walls adorned with art, sombreros and calaveras – on a Thursday evening to find it absolutely heaving with people at every table and corner of the bar. It seemed the ‘Little Lion Man’ singer wasn’t the only fan.

With us seated 20 minutes after our table was booked, I had concerns that staff may be too busy to provide attentive service. However this was soon put to bed when our waiter joyfully gave us a run through his top tips, one of which was the Camarones al diablo (prawns with chipotle sauce and tortillas) which we ordered to start.

Lupe’s Cantina Mexicana on Cardigan Road in Leeds

The first bite was everything I’d been looking forward to and more, with the sauce’s beautiful creaminess and spicy kick enveloping the soft prawns.

Following that we indulged in the highly-recommended tacos, which were equally awe-inspiring. The fish tacos, which were topped with coleslaw and salsa, were stunningly fresh while the pork tacos that I was recommended had a much more subtle and intriguing quality to them. It was only after going back to the menu again that I realised the allusive taste alongside the meat was grilled pineapple.

Further reinventing my opinion of food I thought I had a grip on, the crunchy mixed pepper guacamole had a delicious charred edge to it and a set of cheesy quesadillas we finished with were served with a salsa verde exploding with peppery flavour.

To drink I enjoyed a fresh mango and guava pale ale made by Northern Brewery specifically for Lupe’s and a Mescal Margherita – which if you haven’t tried the smoky goodness of before is highly recommended.

The meal was very reasonably priced and we left with that priceless feeling of unflappable contentment.

Factfile

Address: 204 Cardigan Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1LF

Telephone: 0113 345 3070

Opening hours: (Tues-Thurs, noon-9pm; Fri-Sat, noon-10.30pm; Sun-Mon, closed)

Scores

Food: 10/10

Value: 9/10

Atmosphere: 10/10

