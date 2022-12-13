Leeds’ Sounds of the City summer lineup has expanded once again with the announcement that Stockport band Blossoms will play Millenium Square. They will be joined by singer songwriter Miles Kane.

Blossoms have shot to stardom following the recent success of their albums and live shows. A recent tour saw them promote their latest album ‘Ribbon Around The Bomb’ which was released earlier this year.

The band have three studio albums to their name, and their easy listening, funky indie sound has made them a sought after group to listen to. Some of their more recognisable tunes include ‘Charlemagne’ and ‘Your Girlfriend’, tracks which are likely to be played in Millenium Square.

Joining Blossoms in Leeds is singer Miles Kane who is known for his varied back catalogue of tracks from over the years. He has released several solo albums and is also co-frontman of Last Shadow Puppets with Arctic Monkeys singer Alex Turner.

Both Blossoms and Miles Kane will play at Millenium Square in Leeds on Saturday July 8 2023. Here’s how you can get tickets.

Miles Kane will join Blossoms in Leeds next year (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Tickets for Blossoms and Miles Kane at Millenium Square Leeds

General admission tickets will go on sale at 9am on Thursday December 15 at 9am. Tickets are priced at £40.15 and this includes a booking fee. They can be booked through the Millenium Square Leeds website.