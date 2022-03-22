Singer Alice Glass has asked Machine Gun Kelly to apologise for his “predatory behaviour towards underage girls” and inappropriate comments after clips of him have emerged on social media.

In one of several resurfaced interviews, Machine Gun Kelly seemingly admitted his celebrity crush was a 17-year old Kendall Jenner, stating “I’m not waiting until she’s 18, I’ll go now. I’m not a creepy age. I’m 23, she’s 17 and a celebrity – there is no limits.”

He then went on to appear to say: “Robert Plant who was one of the greatest lead singers ever, dated a girl who was 14. Axl Rose, who was one of the biggest badasses ever, dated a girl who was 16 and wrote a song for their first album, about the girl who was 16.

"I don’t care. Say what you want – if Kendall Jenner was in your bedroom naked, and you’re 50 – you’re going.”

In another clip filmed on the 2012 BET Awards red carpet, Kelly can be heard making inappropriate comments about black women, as well as calling another woman a "b***h".

After seeing the videos Alice Glass took to Twitter and posted the clips with the following statement:

Machine Gun Kelly attending the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards, held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

“Please address this @machinegunkelly. Tell your fans this was a bad take. Tell them this was wrong.”

This controversy comes just hours after Kelly announced details of his 2022 North America and Europe tour.The rock star is set to embark on a 52 arena run across the globe, including a Leeds date at the First Direct Arena in October.

Machine Gun Kelly is yet to release a statement regarding his comments.