The string of arena shows are set to feature a roster of special guests including Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, blackbear, Trippie Redd, WILLOW, iann dior, PVRIS and 44phantom on select dates.

The multi-platinum selling artist’s first ever arena tour will also feature a special hometown stadium performance in Cleveland at the FirstEnergy Stadium: the largest venue in the city.

Below is when and where you can see Machine Gun Kelly in Leeds.

When can I see MGK in Leeds?

Machine Gun Kelly kicks of the European leg of his tour on Saturday 17 September this year in Cologne.

He heads to the UK on Saturday 1 October before arriving in Leeds for a show on Thursday 6 October.

Machine Gun Kelly has announced his international Mainstream Sellout Tour across North America and Europe.

Where is Machine Gun Kelly performing in Leeds?

The rock star will perform in Leeds on 6 October at the First Direct Arena.

Tickets will be available on Friday 25 March.

How can I get tickets to see Machine Gun Kelly?

Tickets will be on sale from 10am Friday 25 March via Ticketmaster.

Head to Ticketmaster for more details.

Who is supporting MGK at the First Direct Arena?

Support for the European dates has been announced, with support from iann dior and 44phantom.

Support acts for the American leg of his tour include Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, blackbear, Trippie Redd and WILLOW.

What other dates is he playing in the UK?

Below is the full list of tour dates for the UK and Europe.

EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:

Sat Sep 17 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena’^

Mon Sep 19 – Prague, CZ – Sportovní Hala V Holešovicích’^

Wed Sep 21 – Brussels, BE – Palais 12’^

Fri Sep 23 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle’^

Sun Sep 25 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle’^

Tue Sep 27 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum’^

Wed Sep 28 – Zurich, CH –Hallenstadion’^

Thu Sep 29 – Paris, FR – Zenith’^

Sat Oct 1 – London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley’^

Tue Oct 4 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena’^

Thu Oct 6 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena’^

Fri Oct 7 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro’^

Sun Oct 9 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena’^

Wed Oct 12 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live’^