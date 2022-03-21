A judge described Dwayne Senior as an "habitual firesetter" who posed a serious risk to the public after hearing how started a fire on the sixth floor of the high-rise flats in the middle of the night.

Leeds Crown Court heard Senior targeted the victim's home at Burnsall Croft, Armley, in the early hours of June 16 last year.

Imran Khan, prosecuting, said Senior had known the victim for 20 years and they began a brief relationship in May last year.

The woman ended the relationship on June 15 after she rekindled the relationship with a former partner.

CCTV footage showed Senior entering the flats around 4am the following morning.

He was wearing a jacket when he entered the flats but was later caught on camera wearing a vest covered in soot as he left the building.

Mr Khan said the defendant had removed his jacket and other items of clothing which he put at the base of the victim's door before setting them alight.

A neighbour was awoken by the fire alarm.

He went out onto the landing to find it full of thick black smoke.

The resident went back into his flat and dialled 999 as the fire had blocked the only escape route.

Firefighters managed to put out the fire and no one was injured.

Senior was arrested and denied responsibility for starting the fire.

He claimed it was not him on the CCTV footage when he was shown the images.

The court heard Senior was involved in a separate spate of offending in June last year.

On June 10 he was involved in an argument with the owner of industrial units on Tong Road.

During the disturbance he picked up a lump hammer and swung it at the man, causing grazing and bruising to his arm.

On June 24 he was caught on camera throwing a hammer through the window of the man's Land Rover.

Senior, 39, of Glensdale Terrace, Burmantofts, pleaded guilty to arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered, assault, possessing an offensive weapon and criminal damage.

The court heard he was given a two-year prison sentence for arson in 2018.

He also has convictions for robbery, assault and possessing an offensive weapon.

A probation service report described him as posing a significant risk of committing further serious offences.

Laura Addy, mitigating, said Senior's offending was linked to his addiction to alcohol.

Senior was given an extended sentence of six years and three months.

He must serve a custodial term of four years and three months, two-thirds of which must be spent in custody, followed by a further two years on licence.

Sentence, Judge Robin Mairs said: "You have a propensity for violence with a willingness to cause damage and have an utter lack of control.