Having just a 10-day break before heading back out on the road, Lottery Winners singer Thom Rylance is sat with his cat on interview duty at home while the rest of the band enjoy a holiday. The four-piece has just celebrated their newest album, Anxiety Replacement Therapy, reach number 1 on the UK album charts.

“I’ve only just had time to start processing it really”, he told the Yorkshire Evening Post. “Mad, just like a life achievement, a dream come true and all we’ve ever dreamed of.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outselling well-known acts like alt-rock icons The National, rapper Nines and Jessie Ware for the number one spot, Thom knew of only one was to immortalise the moment: “As soon as we found out, the first thing we did was run into a tattoo studio, and I was like ‘write it on my neck’!”

“We beat some really big artists, and I’m just blown away. I think it’s a testament to real music fans buying physical products, because that is how we did it.

“I think music has kind of become disposable sometimes,and people just stream it. That’s not really the way I like it. I like holding a piece of art and reading the sleeve notes and stuff like that.”

Their latest output features not only the Leigh band, but some world-famous voices from the likes of Boy George, Frank Turner and Shaun Ryder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They were all amazing to work with actually. I just wrote the songs and sent them and they all liked them, which was mind blowing for me because they’re really famous, iconic people and to be trusted with their legacy is special.”

Heading back out on the road after a short break, the band will appear on the main stage at this years’ Live At Leeds at Temple Newsam: “It’s a festival I’ve always wanted to do, and the line-up is great so I’m really looking forward to being on it.”

Their latest album Anxiety Replacement Therapy landed at number 1 in the UK.

“We’ve played in front of 30 people and in front of 35,000 and I always try to make it special,” he adds. “I might go crowd surfing, I’ve never done it before.”

“I always like to watch some of the other acts as well. I like to hang around backstage and try to meet everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re friends with The Lathums, so I’m going to watch them. They're one of my favourite bands at the moment. And The Hives is my favourite live band so I’m looking forward to seeing them”

“It’s a festival I’ve always wanted to do, and the line-up is great so I’m really looking forward to being on it.” Thom said about their performance at Temple Newsam.

Continuing on what Thom describes as a “never ending tour”, the band will play festivals and shows like the Neighbourhood Weekender in Warrington and at the Don Valley Bowl in Sheffield before returning to Leeds for a special show opening for Morrissey on Millennium Square in July.

He said: “That is mental for me, because the reason I write songs is because I found The Smiths when I was a teenager. So to even be on the same poster as Morrissey is like full circle for me, really.”