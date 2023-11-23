Live At Leeds: In The Park is coming back in 2024 – and the festival has just made its first line-up announcement.

The all-day music festival will take over Temple Newsam Park on Saturday May 25, in what’s become a big date in the diary for live music fans.

First launched in 2022 to accompany the Live At Leeds city showcase, the summer festival has seen the likes of Two Door Cinema Club, Bombay Bicycle Club, Arlo Parks and The Vaccines take to its stages.

The festival has unveiled the first selection of names set to appear on the 2024 line-up. 17 years since the release of their scene-defining debut album 'Inside In / Inside Out', indie trailblazers The Kooks will headline Live At Leeds: In The Park 2024.

Two Door Cinema Club on stage during Live at Leeds in the Park 2023 in Temple Newsam (Photo by Mark Bickerdike Photography)

The esteemed Brighton-based group will deliver an electrifying setlist, featuring a fusion of indie bangers ranging from their initial chart-topping hits like 'Naive’ and 'She Moves in Her Own Way' to tracks from their latest 2022 album '10 Tracks to Echo in the Dark'.

Declan McKenna will bring his indie-pop to Temple Newsam Park, promoting his third album ‘What Happened To The Beach?’, alongside Wakefield trio The Cribs. Future Islands, White Lies, Mystery Jets and Melanie C have also been confirmed on the bill.

Festival promoter Joe Hubbard said: “Balancing an incredible summer day-out that’s accessible to all with being a true destination for music lovers has been at the heart of everything we do at Live At Leeds and this year feels like the perfect summary of that. F

"rom raucous big names like The Kooks, local lads The Cribs, the iconic Melanie C and the ace Future Islands to the classic Live At Leeds blend of essential new music names such as Antony Szmierek, Matilda Mann and Sprints - Live At Leeds: In The Park 2024 is going to be quite the party.”

Tickets for Live At Leeds: In The Park go on general sale from 10am on Friday (November 24) on the Live at Leeds website, with Tier 1 tickets going on sale for £62.50 and VIP tickets starting from £90.

Here is the first line-up announcement for Live at Leeds: In The Park 2024