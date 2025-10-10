Live at Leeds In The City has added new names to the lineup performing at this year’s festival in November.

The citywide festival has become a staple on Leeds’ music scene, championing new and up-and-coming artists across over a dozen stages.

With just over a month to go until the 2025 edition, more than 50 new acts have been added to the bill, which already features electro-punk heavy-hitters Fat Dog, indie pop queen Katy J Pearson, and US-born neo-soul singer Jalen Ngonda.

Among the new acts are DIY ‘Britainicana’ rockers Westside Cowboy, the Melbourne five-piece Radio Free Alice, and the Liverpudlian punk-pop band Girl Group.

Festival promoter Joe Hubbard said: “It’s so great getting our full Live at Leeds: In The City 2025 lineup out there, with exciting new additions like Westside Cowboy, Girl Group, and Sydney Minsky Sargeant being the icing on the cake!”

This year, Live at Leeds has teamed up with Yorkshire-based emerging talent development program Launchpad, which will open up the festival’s stages to the region’s up-and-coming artists.

Joe added: “Live at Leeds has always been built on showcasing the very best new music coming out of our city and, with the incredible support that Launchpad provides to emerging musicians in the region, the programme lets us give vital opportunities to even more up-and-coming artists."

Live at Leeds In The City takes place across Leeds on Saturday, November 15, with over 100 artists performing at stages including Brudenell Social Club, Oporto, Belgrave Music Hall, and more.

Launched in 2007, the festival has previously hosted modern-day global superstars, including Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, The 1975, and George Ezra.

Tickets for Live at Leeds In The City 2025 are available here.

Announced today (A-Z):

3lijah, Adore, Afrobaby, April Tapes, Brodie Milner, Broken Narrative, Cherry Seraph, Child of Prague, CLITSPIT, Clothesline From Hell, Darcie T, ELLIS-D, Elia Tome, Flat Number Two, Fuzz Lightyear, Girl Group, Glass Frogs, Harry Lyon, Hitlist, Honest Work, Hylur, Isabel, Isak Benjamin, Kenzo Jae, Kindelan, Kora Korder, Lavelle, Lissy Taylor, Lois, LONG ISLAND, Lover's Skit, Madra Salach, Marnie Glum, Marti Perramon, Matt-Felix, No Cameo, Radio Free Alice, Romy Taylor, Roscoe Roscoe, Rouk3n, Silver Tongued Rascals, SLAG, SOMOH, Sydney Minsky Sargeant, The North, The Stingrays, THEATRE, Thistle, Tommy Ashby, Twinsize, Westside Cowboy, Zoe Cure.

Previously announced (A-Z):

Aaron Rowe, Adult DVD, Aleksiah, Annie-Dog, Arkayla, Babymorocco, Betty Taylor, Billianne, Bino Bames, BLEECH, Bold Love, CATTY, Chartreuse, Charlie Pittman, Corbon Amodio, DellaXOZ, Dermot Henry, Déyyess, Divorce, Dolder, Dove Ellis, Du Blonde, Fat Dog, Fcukers, Fletchr Fletchr, Flipturn, florence road, Formal Sppeedwear, Goodnight Louisa, Grace Gachot, hey, nothing, Honeyglaze, Hot Stamp, HotWax, Humane The Moon, Isaac Roux, Jack Dean, Jalen Ngonda, Joe Chandler, Jon Poppii, Katy J Pearson, Kean Kavanagh, Keo, Keyside, KuleeAngee, Last Train, Leonie Biney, Louis Oliver, M60, Man/Woman/Chainsaw, Monster Florence, Morn, MT Jones, Neon Dreams, Nxdia, Paige Kennedy, Panic Shack, Pem, Punchbag, Quiet Man, Reece Bibby, RIP Magic, Ruby Roberts, Runo Plum, Saint Clair, samxemma, Scarlett Loran, Scustin, Sean Trelford, Silver Gore, So Good, Sofia & The Antoinettes, Steelers, Teethin, The Clause, The Covasettes, The Family Battenberg, The Man The Myth The Meatslab, The New Cut, The Orchestra (For Now), The Rolling People, The Rooks, Tooth, TV For Cats, Warmduscher, Whitelands, Will Paquin, Will Parker, Witch Post, Wyatt, Yes And Maybe, Yuneki.