Live at Leeds in the City 2025: First acts revealed for citywide festival including Jalen Ngonda and Katy J Pearson
The festival, which celebrates new and emerging talent, annually hosts over 150 bands and artists across over a dozen independent venues, bars, and creative spaces in Leeds.
Leading the first announcement for the festival, taking place on November 15, is US-born, Liverpool-based singer-songwriter Jalen Ngonda. He is joined by Bristol indie-pop star Katy J Pearson, psych-rock singer-songwriter Du Blonde, fast-rising alt-country fourpiece Divorce and many more.
Live at Leeds In The City, an annual festival launched in 2007, will once again take up residence in some of Leeds' most recognisable venues including Belgrave Music Hall, Oporto and The Brudenell Social Club with the full lineup of venues to be announced soon.
Festival promoter Joe Hubbard said: “So excited to release the first round of artists for Live At Leeds In The City 2025! We’re delighted to welcome the phenomenal Jalen Ngonda over from Liverpool, cannot wait to hear new music from him. If you’re into contemporary hip-hop, Jalen is a must-see.
“Similarly, I’m very much looking forward to hearing Katy J Pearson’s latest record live and Panic Shack are always, quite literally, a riot… We’ve got so much more planned for In The City this year, just you wait!”
Live at Leeds In The City returns to venues across Leeds on Saturday, November 15. Early bird tickets are on sale now.
First wave of acts announced for Live at Leeds In The City 2025 (A-Z):
Adult DVD, Annie-Dog, Babymorocco, Billianne, Bino Bames, Bradley Marshall, CATTY, Charlie Pittman, Corbon Amodio, DellaXOZ, Déyyess, Divorce, Dolder, Dove Ellis, Du Blonde, Fletchr Fletchr, Flipturn, florence road, Goodnight Louisa, Grace Gachot, hey, nothing, Honeyglaze, Hot Stamp, HotWax, Jack Dean, Jalen Ngonda, Joe Chandler, Jon Poppii, Katy J Pearson, Keo, Keyside, KuleeAngee, Leonie Biney, Louis Oliver, Man/Woman/Chainsaw, M60, Neon Dreams, Nxdia, Panic Shack, Pem, Quiet Man, Saint Clair, Scustin, Sean Trelford, Sofia & The Antoinettes, So Good, Steelers, The Clause, The Covasettes, The Family Battenberg, The New Cut, The Orchestra (For Now), The Rolling People, Tooth, Warmduscher, Whitelands, Will Paquin, Yuneki
