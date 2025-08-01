Live at Leeds has announced more than 30 new artists for its upcoming city-wide festival returning this autumn

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Returning for its 18th year, In The City is bringing even more national and international rising stars to venues across Leeds.

Leading today’s announcement is Fat Dog, the London-based post-punk act, which just a few months ago delivered a set to remember at Live at Leeds In The Park. The critically acclaimed band has been added to the top of the bill, where it joins previously announced headliner, Jalen Ngonda.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fat Dog has been added to the top of the bill. | Mark Bickerdike Photography

Also new on the bill are New York electro-indie band Fcukers, Anglo-American indie duo With Post, RIP Magic, Monster Florence, Arkaya, and many more.

Festival promoter Joe Hubbard said:” We are so excited to add so many artists to an already fantastic line-up for Live At Leeds In The City!

“Fat Dog blew the roof off the Big Top at Live at Leeds In The Park a few months ago, so bringing them back to Leeds for another show is something we’re very happy about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re also very pleased to be partnering with BBC Introducing again this year. Emily [Pilbeam] and Archie [Whincup] from Introducing have put together an incredible line-up as ever for their stage - it’s a real show of how strong music in our region is at the moment."

Live at Leeds In The City 2025 is taking over venues including The Brudenell Social Club, Belgrave Music Hall, Oporto, and many more on Saturday, November 15. Tickets are available here.

Announced today (A-Z):

Aaron Rowe, Aleksiah, Arkayla, Betty Taylor, BLEECH, Bold Love, Chartreuse, Dermot Henry, Fat Dog, Fcukers, Formal Sppeedwear, Humane The Moon, Isaac Roux, Kean Kavanagh, Last Train, Monster Florence, Morn, MT Jones, Paige Kennedy, Punchbag, Reece Bibby, RIP Magic, Ruby Roberts, Runo Plum, samxemma, Scarlett Loran, Silver Gore, Teethin, The Man The Myth The Meatslab, The Rooks, TV For Cats, Will Parker, Witch Post, Wyatt, Yes And Maybe

Previously announced (A-Z):

Adult DVD, Annie-Dog, Babymorocco, Billianne, Bino Bames, Bradley Marshall, CATTY, Charlie Pittman, Corbon Amodio, DellaXOZ, Déyyess, Divorce, Dolder, Dove Ellis, Du Blonde, Fletchr Fletchr, Flipturn, florence road, Goodnight Louisa, Grace Gachot, hey, nothing, Honeyglaze, Hot Stamp, HotWax, Jack Dean, Jalen Ngonda, Joe Chandler, Jon Poppii, Katy J Pearson, Keo, Keyside, KuleeAngee, Leonie Biney, Louis Oliver, Man/Woman/Chainsaw, M60, Neon Dreams, Nxdia, Panic Shack, Pem, Quiet Man, Saint Clair, Scustin, Sean Trelford, Sofia & The Antoinettes, So Good, Steelers, The Clause, The Covasettes, The Family Battenberg, The New Cut, The Orchestra (For Now), The Rolling People, Tooth, Warmduscher, Whitelands, Will Paquin, Yuneki