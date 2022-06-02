Live at Leeds 2022: In The Park set times, ticket details, travel information, banned items and more

Live at Leeds began as an multi-venue festival in 2007 and has brought household names and emerging talent to Leeds every year since, with the exception of 2020.

2022 marks the first year in which Live at Leeds will put on two events, the first of which will deviate from the multi-venue format.

Chelsea Bakewell and Joe Hubbard, the promoters behind the festival. Credit: Tony Johnson

Although their traditional 'In The City' festival is still scheduled for October, Temple Newsam will play host to five different stages on Saturday for the first ever 'In The Park' edition.

Indie icons Bombay Bicycle Club top the bill and will be joined by acts such as festival favourites The Vaccines, Mercury Prize-winning Arlo Parks and hometown heroes The Pigeon Detectives.

Below is all the key information you need ahead of the festival, including set times and ticket details.

When is Live at Leeds: In The Park?

The festival will be held on Saturday 4 June and gates open at 12;30pm. The first acts will be performing at 1:30pm.

How can I get tickets for Live at Leeds: In The Park?

Tickets are available from See Tickets, TicketWeb, Gigantic, Dice, Eventim, Crash Records and Jumbo Records, as well as the official Live at Leeds website.

General admission tickets cost £60.50, meanwhile a VIP ticket costs £82.50 and grants access to the VIP/guest area, different toilets and the guest bar.

Tickets for under-5s are free.

How can I get to Live at Leeds: In The Park?

Car parking tickets can be purchased in advance on the official Live at Leeds website.

The car park is located off a junction off the M1 and A63 and can be found via sat nav if 'Temple Newsam Park - Event Road' is searched. There will be yellow signs directing vehicles approaching the site.

There will be a dedicated shuttle bus service operating and tickets for single and return tickets are available now. A single ticket is priced at £4, meanwhile a return costs £8. The shuttle buses will pick up and drop off close to the train station on Sovereign Street.

The festival also has a dedicated space for taxis and drop-offs at the north entrance to the site, which is accessible via the public entrance on Temple Newsam Road via the A64.

What are the banned items for Live at Leeds: In The Park?

There are a number of prohibited items listed on the Live at Leeds website.

The list includes:

- Glass bottles

- Cans

- Flasks

- Cool boxes and hampers

- Flags/banners

- Helium balloons

- Sharp/large rings

- Bags larger than A3 size

- Large umbrellas, parasols, tents or gazebos

- Chairs (unless ticket holder has a prearranged access pass)

- Barbecues

For the full list of entry terms and conditions, click here.

What are the set times for Live at Leeds: In The Park?

MTV Main Stage:

Bombay Bicycle Club 9:30pm-10:45pm

The Vaccines 7:45pm-8:45pm

Sea Girls 6:15pm-7:15pm

Sports Team 5pm-5:45pm

Holly Humberstone 4pm-4:30pm

Alfie Templeman 3pm-3:30pm

Lauren Hibberd 2pm-2:30pm

DIY Big Top:

Easy Life 8:30pm-9:30pm

Arlo Parks 7pm-8pm

Honne 5:30pm 6:30pm

Confidence Man 4:15pm-5pm

Dream Wife 3:10pm-3:45pm

Cassia 2:15pm-2:45pm

The Lounge Society 1:30pm-2pm

Hill Top Stage:

The Pigeon Detectives 8:30pm-9:30pm

The Snuts 6:45pm-7:30pm

Tribes 5:30pm-6:15pm

The Blinders 4:30pm-5pm

Stone 3:30pm-4pm

Dylan John Thomas 2:30pm-3pm

The Royston Club 1:30pm-2pm

Dork Presents Left Stage:

Kid Kapichi 7:55pm-8:25pm

Coach Party 6:45pm-7:15pm

Porij 5:35pm-6:05pm

Finn Askew 4:25pm-4:55pm

ADMT 3:15pm-3:45pm

Sfven 2:05pm-2:35pm

Dork Presents Right Stage:

The Mysterines 8:30pm-9pm

Zuzu 7:20pm-7:50pm

L'Objectif 6:10pm-6:40pm

Courting 5pm-5:30pm

Kynsy 3:50pm-4:20pm

Holly Payton 2:40pm-3:10pm