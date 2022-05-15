More than 3,500 women, men and children got involved over the two days, raising an incredible £75,000 as they tackled a mud-splattered Pretty Muddy course on Saturday or Race for Life’s 3k, 5k or 10k routes on Sunday.

Nicki Embleton, of Cancer Research UK, said: "It was fantastic to be back with Race for Life this year. We saw lots of old friends returning to take part, as well as lots of first timers, who all had a brilliant time.

"The atmosphere was amazing, so many people playing their part in beating cancer. We want to give everyone a huge thank you to all those who took part or volunteered this weekend, they are really making a difference."

"And don’t worry if you missed out, there is still time to enter other Race for Life events, including Pretty Muddy in Bradford, Wakefield and Huddersfield or in the rest of Yorkshire."

1. High spirits The runners gather for a warm up before tackling a 3k, 5k or 10k route. Photo Sales

2. Think pink Many of the runners wore bright pink sashes, tutus, hats or wigs. Photo Sales

3. Doing it for Julie Sisters Pat Woellner, left, and Jackie Patterson, right, were chosen to sound the horn that started the race after signing up to run in support of their cousin Julie. Photo Sales

4. Raring to go Runners gathered at the starting line. Photo Sales