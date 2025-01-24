Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Love is once again in the air as one of the UK's largest Valentine's events returns to Leeds.

The 2025 edition of the famous Leeds Valentine's Fair is coming to spread the love at Victoria Gardens, Cookridge Street and Millennium Square next month.

Starting on Friday, February 14, the fair will offer a vast range of family-friendly activities, including thrilling rides, games, and attractions.

Leeds Valentine's Fair returns to spread the love in Leeds City Centre this February half term holidays.

Rides include the 40-metre-high Booster Ride, the swinging Devil Rock, and the 360° spinning ride, The Superstar.

In addition to the thrill rides, visitors can enjoy dodgems, a brand new Waltzer, a large selection of children's rides and games, and the much-loved Leeds Wheel of Light.

Families and couples will also find a variety of food stalls featuring hot dogs, churros, doughnuts, candy floss, coffee, hot chocolate, and more.

Leeds Valentine's Fair opens at 4pm on Valentine's Day and is open daily from noon to 9.30pm Sunday through Thursday and until 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

Admission to the fair is free, with individual admission fees for all the rides and attractions.