The former Whites duo struck up an impressive strike partnership during their time at Elland Road, helping to propel the club back into the Championship in 2010. Although both eventually sought pastures new, they have shared their love for the club in the years since their departures.

Fans will have the opportunity to hear from the Leeds heroes later this year, when they appear at Morley Town Hall on Sunday, October 15. The event, named ‘An evening with Beckford and Becchio’, is being hosted by RAW Events and ticket details have been released.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beckford famously notched the winning goal on the final day of the 2009/10 campaign against Bristol Rovers, which clinched automatic promotion to the second tier. He also scored the decisive goal in the shock FA Cup win over bitter rivals Manchester United in the same year. Becchio also had a penchant for rising to the occasion and made Elland Road erupt when he opened the scoring in a tense League One play-offs semi-final clash against Millwall in 2009.

The former Whites duo struck up an impressive strike partnership during their time at Elland Road. Image: James Hardisty

Beckford left for Premier League side Everton in 2010, meanwhile Becchio swapped Elland Road for Norwich City’s Carrow Road in 2013. Between them, they scored 172 goals in Leeds United colours and remain fondly remembered by supporters.