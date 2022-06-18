Jermaine Beckford salutes Leeds United boost and eyes Manchester United revenge

“No I’m not,” he explains.

“I’m still getting over last season!”

Yet when the new term finally comes knocking, the Whites hero is more than happy with United’s fixture list and optimistic there will be no need for another ‘Great Escape’.

OVERDUE: Leeds United have not beaten arch rivals Manchester United since Jermaine Beckford, right, struck the winner in the FA Cup third round clash of January 2010 but the ex-Whites striker believes the tide will turn. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images.

Beckford’s former side only secured their top-flight status on the final day of the campaign last term via a 2-1 win at Brentford as relegation rivals Burnley blew their lines by losing 2-1 at home to Newcastle United.

One year on, Leeds will end their 2022-23 season with a home clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, May 28, as part of a tough set of fixtures in the final month that also includes a visit to Manchester City.

Yet Beckford is just pleased Leeds have avoided the likes of City at the start of the season and is optimistic that the curtain raiser at home to Wolves and subsequent trip to Southampton will give Jesse Marsch’s side a platform to build from throughout the campaign.

“I think Wolves followed by Southampton is a good start for us,” Beckford told the YEP.

“Obviously both clubs are very, very good footballing sides and they are both very organised.

“But they are both also beatable so I’m more than happy to see that start of the season.

“If we can pick up a win and a draw in those two games and get a few points on the board early doors then naturally all that is going to do is build confidence and we will be able to build some kind of momentum off the back of that as well.

“I am not saying they are easy games because they are not but I would much prefer the start of this season than what we had last season or the season before so I will take that, absolutely.”

United’s first season back in the Premier League began with a trip to defending champions Liverpool in which Marcelo Bielsa’s side put up a fine showing before falling to a 4-3 defeat.

But Bielsa’s men were then walloped 5-1 at arch rivals Manchester United in their first test of last term and Beckford admits that having a chastening start ultimately has a longer-term effect.

“It’s difficult and it’s definitely a challenge,” said the former striker. “

You are looking around you and thinking to yourself ‘right, we are struggling at the moment because we have played all these big teams and we have got zero or very few points on the board and everyone else seems to be picking up points home and away’, even though the other teams still have to play those big teams.

“It does knock your confidence ever so slightly.

“But we have reinforced in a few areas this season, a couple of new recruits have come in and Jesse Marsch is going to have the opportunity to work with the boys through pre-season which is definitely needed, especially after the back end of last season.

“I am quietly confident going into those games that we are going to see a very well energised and very well rested Leeds United team as well and full of confidence.

“The players have got a point to prove, not just to themselves and to the manager but to the fans as well and the new season is always a great place to start.”

After the clashes against Wolves and Saints, Leeds will face the first of the so-called big six sides when Chelsea roll into town on Saturday, August 20.

But the home contest against the biggest guns of all comes on Boxing Day when Leeds welcome defending champions City and Beckford is optimistic that Leeds might catch Pep Guardiola’s side at a good time in the first game back after a six-week pause for the World Cup.

Beckford reasoned: “It’s always a difficult game. But that’s a great time to play them if there ever was one.

“Manchester City, as we all know, have got a team that is full of incredible international footballers who are, if we are being brutally honest, more than likely to make it to the latter stages of the World Cup.

“So for them to come to Elland Road and for us to play them in the first game back, they are either going to be not at full strength which is bizarre to say because their first team, second team and third team are actually all incredible.

“But it does give us a huge opportunity to put them on the back foot and put some real pressure on them.

“We have not started the season yet so we are not entirely sure how either side is going to set up or operate or what kind of confidence they will be going into that Boxing Day game with.

“But, all things considered, if there was ever a good time to play them then I would say that would be it.”

And then there is the other half of Manchester to contend with – the arch rivals from Old Trafford – who Leeds will visit on Saturday, September 17, and then welcome to LS11 over ‘Valentines’ weekend’ on Saturday, February 11.

Naturally, the man responsible for scoring the goal the last time that Leeds beat them back in January 2010 cannot wait and Beckford is hopeful Leeds can be the measure of Manchester United at Elland Road.

“Those games are always full of energy and full of a little bit more bite and spite,” said Beckford.

“And as a football player and as a fan now, I look forward to those days because you always want to get one over on them.