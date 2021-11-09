Photo memories of a Leeds United striker who cost less than Berbatov and scored more goals

Luciano Becchio netted 86 times from 221 appearances for the Whites between 2008 and 2013 earning him a place on the club's top ten all-time goal scorers list. He also played a key part in the club’s promotion from League One in 2010 and was a member of the team who knocked Manchester United out of the FA Cup at Old Trafford that same year. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook