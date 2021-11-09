Photo memories of a Leeds United striker who cost less than Berbatov and scored more goals

Luciano Becchio netted 86 times from 221 appearances for the Whites between 2008 and 2013 earning him a place on the club's top ten all-time goal scorers list. He also played a key part in the club’s promotion from League One in 2010 and was a member of the team who knocked Manchester United out of the FA Cup at Old Trafford that same year. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Becchio in focus
Luciano Becchio runs after the ball during the Carling Cup first round clash against Chester City at the Deva Stadium in August 2008.
Photo: Getty
2. Becchio in focus
Luciano Becchio holds off Northampton Town's Ryan Gilligan during the FA Cup first round clash at Elland Road in November 2008.
Photo: Getty
3. Becchio in focus
Luciano Becchio celebrates scoring his first ever Leeds United goal. It took just 25 seconds against Yeovil Town at Huish Park in August 2008. The game finished 1-1.
Photo: Varley Picture Agency
4. Becchio in focus
Luciano Becchio turns to celebrate after scoring against Carlisle United at Brunton Park in September 2008.
Photo: Varley Picture Agency