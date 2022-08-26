Leeds Festival 2022 live updates including Saturday set times, Bad Boy Chiller Crew controversy and fan reaction
The second day of Leeds Festival is underway, with Dave and Megan Thee Stallion to perform headline shows.
There was controversy on Friday after two people were arrested following an on-stage incident during Bad Boy Chiller Crew’s set.
We’ll bring you live updates and the best pictures from Bramham Park throughout the day.
Last updated: Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 11:51
Key Events
The best pictures from day one of Leeds Festival
Friday saw headline performances from The 1975 and Charlie XCX, who both stepped in at the last minute.
Along with AJ Tracey, they replaced Rage Against The Machine, Jack Harlow and Maneskin.
But their absences haven’t dampened the spirits at Bramham Park, where fans turned out in full force to enjoy the live music.
Here are the best pictures from day one of Leeds Festival, from lively crowds to the headline sets.
Around 75,000 music fans have flocked to Leeds Festival this weekend to enjoy three days of live music.
Our reporter Tom Coates is back at the Leeds Festival arena
Tom was up bright and early and is back at the Leeds Festival arena.
He’ll be sharing his festival experience throughout the day and you can give him a follow on Twitter.
Comedian pulls out of Leeds Festival due to illness
Comedian and social media sensation Munya Chawawa has withdrawn from the blog due to illness.
He had been due to take to the Alternative Stage at 1:05pm on Sunday.
Everything you need to know ahead of Dave’s headline set
One of the most-anticipated performances at Leeds Festival is Brixton-based rapper Dave.
Davie is scheduled to bring his rhythmic lyricism and his take on grime to Leeds Festival, as one of today’s headliners.
Here’s everything you need to know and how to watch his performacne on TV:
The London-born rapper is one of six headliners at this year’s festival.
Leeds Festival campers lose their belongings after tent burns down, charity reports
Two Leeds Festival campers lost all their belongings when their tent burnt down in the middle of the night, a charity has reported.
Saturday set times in full
Fans are gearing up for performances from Dave, Megan Thee Stallion and Gorgon City today.
Our reporter Tom Coates is among the action at Bramham Park and we’ll bring you live updates, fan reactions and the best pictures throughout the day.
Here’s the Saturday set times in full:
Reaction to headliners The 1975 and Charlie XCX
The 1975 and Charlie XCX took to the main stage last night for their headline performances.
They were both replacement headliners, who stepped in along with AJ Tracey to replace Rage Against The Machine, Jack Harlow and Maneskin - who dropped out of the festival.
The 1975 were spotted watching Charlie XCX perform:
But not everyone was happy with the replacement headliners. Fans have reported that Charlie XCX was booed on stage after shouting out The 1975.
Two people arrested after onstage incident during Bad Boy Chiller Crew Set
Two people have been arrested following an incident onstage at Leeds Festival on Friday, police have confirmed.
The popular Bradford band, who were voted the winners of MTV Push 2022, were performing on the Main Stage West in the afternoon.
Festivalgoers posting on social media reported that there had been a disturbance on stage, with some suggesting an assault had taken place.
Two people have been arrested following an incident onstage at Leeds Festival today.
How to watch Leeds Festival on TV
If you don’t have a ticket for Leeds Festival 2022, but still want to see the bands and artists playing live such as The 1975 and Arctic Monkeys, here’s what you can do.
An appetite for secret sets and dissipated discontent
Rumblings of discontent regarding cancelled sets and flooded tents had dissipated by Friday afternoon, writes Tom Coates.
Rage Against The Machine, Maneskin and Jack Harlow have all dropped out of the festival but their absences have not dampened the spirits on the first official day.
All stages are now open and early performers were greeted by glorious sunshine.
Revellers were out bright and early for the lunchtime acts, which included the daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, known on stage as WILLOW.
Earlestown four-piece The K’s also drew an energetic crowd over on the Main Stage West despite their early slot.
They took to the stage at 12:30pm but there was no sign of hangovers as people climbed upon the shoulders of their friends down the front.
With an evening of performances from big names ahead, the atmosphere is lively but friendly.
Read his full piece here:
Rumblings of discontent regarding cancelled sets and flooded tents had dissipated by Friday afternoon.