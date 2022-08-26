Rumblings of discontent regarding cancelled sets and flooded tents had dissipated by Friday afternoon, writes Tom Coates.

Rage Against The Machine, Maneskin and Jack Harlow have all dropped out of the festival but their absences have not dampened the spirits on the first official day.

All stages are now open and early performers were greeted by glorious sunshine.

Revellers were out bright and early for the lunchtime acts, which included the daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, known on stage as WILLOW.

Earlestown four-piece The K’s also drew an energetic crowd over on the Main Stage West despite their early slot.

They took to the stage at 12:30pm but there was no sign of hangovers as people climbed upon the shoulders of their friends down the front.

With an evening of performances from big names ahead, the atmosphere is lively but friendly.

