St. Gemma's Hospice is hosting a heartwarming evening of live music, street food, and remembrance at Roundhay Park this weekend.

On Saturday, July 5, hundreds are expected to gather for a meaningful five-kilometre walk through one of Leeds' best-known green spaces, as the St Gemma’s Hospice Sunset Walk returns.

The event allows friends, families, colleagues, and neighbours to come together in memory of someone special or simply to show their support, with very step and every donation help fund St. Gemma's care for people with life-limiting illnesses.

The heartfelt event will take participants on a five-kilometre walk around Roundhay Park. | National World

Among those participating are Gabrielle Stone and her family, who are fundraising for St. Gemma's Hospice in memory of their father and husband, who passed away in December of last year.

They said: "The care he received at St Gemma’s was extraordinary. He called the staff ‘angels on earth’ - from the nurses and doctors to the volunteers and cleaners. Every donation helps ensure more families experience the same compassion and support during the hardest moments of life."

The event begins at 5pm, with live musicians filling the park with music, dancing, and family-friendly entertainment at St. Gemma's Event Village.

Musicians include local talents such as Dan Kelly Music, Mia Lilly, St. Gemma's Choir, and The Leeds Irish Choir. They will be joined by The Dance Studio Leeds and Music House, who will perform energetic dance routines.

Among those participating are Gabrielle Stone (left) and her family, who are fundraising for St. Gemma's Hospice in memory of their father and husband, who passed away in December of last year. | St Gemma's Hospice

A wide variety of food and drink will be available from local vendors, including Wheely Indian Food, Kerbside Cravings, Country Style Foods, A Slice of Home, and It’s a Grind, along with cocktails and ice cream.

The main event kicks off at 7.30pm, when the reflective sunset walk around the park begins. The route is mostly accessible, dog-friendly, and follows scenic tarmac paths.

Online registration is now closed, but St. Gemma's Hospice welcomes those who haven't registered yet to do so on the night of the event at the Event Village.