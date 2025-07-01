Love Parade: The day Leeds Roundhay Park hosted a dance party for 300,000 clubbers

It was a dance party to remember and one which attracted 300,000 clubbers to Roundhay Park.

Organised by Radio 1 the city's green gem hosted Love Parade back in July 2000 - a free ten hour party which attracted the biggest names in the dance world. The dress code for the day was wear as little as possible and a big smile. Were you among the huge crowd? Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, of a day to remember. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Were you among the crowds at Love Parade?

1. Love Parade

Were you among the crowds at Love Parade? | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

The scene at Oakwood Clock as revellers made their way to Roundhay Park for the event.

2. Love Parade

The scene at Oakwood Clock as revellers made their way to Roundhay Park for the event. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Stage crew chief, Oz Wickham, puts the finishing touches to the main stage.

3. Love Parade

Stage crew chief, Oz Wickham, puts the finishing touches to the main stage. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby

A wokeman checks the hundreds of portable toilets ahead of the start of the event.

4. Love Parade

A wokeman checks the hundreds of portable toilets ahead of the start of the event. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Part of the huge crowd for one of the main stages at the Love Parade.

5. Love Parade

Part of the huge crowd for one of the main stages at the Love Parade. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

There was certainly no lack of colour at the Love Parade.

6. Love Parade

There was certainly no lack of colour at the Love Parade. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

