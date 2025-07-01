Organised by Radio 1 the city's green gem hosted Love Parade back in July 2000 - a free ten hour party which attracted the biggest names in the dance world. The dress code for the day was wear as little as possible and a big smile. Were you among the huge crowd? Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, of a day to remember. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
Love Parade: The day Leeds Roundhay Park hosted a dance party for 300,000 clubbers
It was a dance party to remember and one which attracted 300,000 clubbers to Roundhay Park.
