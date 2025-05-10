Young People's Space St Gemma's Hospice: Leeds pavilion for grieving children wins top architecture prize
The Young People’s Space, at St Gemma’s Hospice in Moortown, was crowned Small Project of the Year at the RIBA (Royal Institute of British Architects) Yorkshire Awards 2025.
Designed by local firm ArkleBoyce with input from youngsters, the sleek timber pavilion is tucked into the hospice’s leafy Harrogate Road gardens, offering children and teens a safe space to grieve.
Presented since 1966, the prestigious RIBA Awards set the standard for great architecture across the country. The winners were announced at a ceremony on Thursday night (May 8) and also include The Bramall Gallery in York and the regeneration of Hull Minster.
In awarding the Young People’s Space one of the top prizes, judges praised the “modest little gem”.
They said: “The pavilion is arranged around a central social space which opens out to the garden to the south, with a quiet counselling room sited to the north.
“These spaces are brought together under a unifying grid mesh roof structure which references the tree canopies within the garden and the St Gemma’s logo.”
For more than a decade, St Gemma’s Hospice has been offering bereavement support - and the jury recognised the importance of a dedicated space for children, describing it as a “wonderful achievement”.
They added: “The success of this project not only provides comfort and emotional support to the patients and their families but also serves as an invaluable model for future developments in palliative care settings.”
RIBA Yorkshire Award winners will now be considered for a highly coveted RIBA National Award in recognition of their architectural excellence, which will be announced on July 10.
