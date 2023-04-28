Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds gigs: Every gig coming to First Direct Arena and O2 Academy in May including Duran Duran

The vast swathes of music lovers residing in Leeds ensure the city is a common tour destination for bands and solo artists alike.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 28th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 17:03 BST

Household names are regularly attracted to the First Direct Arena and O2 Academy Leeds and various tastes are catered for by the April schedules of both venues. This year, the First Direct Arena has already hosted the likes of The 1975 and Snoop Dogg, meanwhile stars such as Carly Rae Jepsen and Young Fathers have taken to the stage at the O2 Academy.

If you are looking to lengthen your list of upcoming gigs, have a look through our gallery comprised of every gig being hosted at the First Direct Arena or O2 Academy in February. Tickets for shows at the First Direct Arena and O2 Academy Leeds can be secured via their respective websites.

New wave legends Duran Duran will be bringing their catalogue of hits to the First Direct Arena on May 4.

1. Duran Duran

New wave legends Duran Duran will be bringing their catalogue of hits to the First Direct Arena on May 4. Photo: Neil Cross

Ska and reggae icons The Dualers will be performing at the O2 Academy on May 5.

2. The Dualers

Ska and reggae icons The Dualers will be performing at the O2 Academy on May 5. Photo: Mark Bickerdike Photography

Bad Boy Chiller Crew have two shows at the O2 Academy coming up - they'll be bringing the noise to Leeds on May 11 and 12.

3. Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Bad Boy Chiller Crew have two shows at the O2 Academy coming up - they'll be bringing the noise to Leeds on May 11 and 12. Photo: Mark Bickerdike Photography

André Rieu will be gracing the First Direct Arena stage on May 11.

4. André Rieu

André Rieu will be gracing the First Direct Arena stage on May 11. Photo: Lars Baron/Getty Images

