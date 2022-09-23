Carly Rae Jepsen is performing in Leeds in 2023

Carly Rae Jepsen has announced that she will be venturing to Leeds early next year as part of her new UK and Ireland tour.

The award-winning singer and songwriter will kick off her The So Nice tour on February 5 in Dublin, before heading over to Leeds 02 Academy on February 7 for one night only.

The upcoming tour will be in support of Jepsen’s fifth studio album, The Loneliest Time, due October 21 2022 via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope Records, and is available to pre-order on various outlets including Amazon Music, Spotify, iTunes and the official Carly Rae Jepson website.

The nationwide tour will include dates in Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol, Brighton and will conclude with a huge London show at Alexandra Palace on February 15 2023 with tour support from Lewis Ofman.

Tickets will go on general sale Friday September 30 2022.

For those that pre-order Jepsen’s upcoming album, The Loneliest Time before 5pm BST Tuesday September 27, will gain early access to tickets available from Wednesday September 28 2022.

Jepsen’s infectious new single Talking To Yourself will feature on the upcoming album alongside previous tracks Beach House and Western Wind .

When and Where Carly Rae Jepson will perform The So Nice Tour in UK and Ireland

Feb 05 Dublin, Ireland Olympia Theatre

Feb 07 Leeds, UK O2 Academy

Feb 08 Glasgow, UK O2 Academy

Feb 09 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo

Feb 11 Birmingham, UK O2 Institute

Feb 12 Bristol, UK O2 Academy

Feb 13 Brighton, UK The Dome

Feb 15 London, UK Alexandra Palace