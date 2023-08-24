The 1975 are set to perform on the final day of Leeds Festival after filling in at the last minute for Lewis Capaldi.

The band will take to the Main Stage West on Sunday evening amid a cloud of controversy, having been threatened legal action by Malysian musicians and food vendors after frontman Matty Healey’s onstage criticism of the country’s LGBTQ+ laws at the Good Vibes festival saw the entire event cancelled.

Not one to hold back on expressing his opinions, there will likely be many in the audience keen to hear whether Healey addresses the matter during their set as much as they will be to hear their catchy, pop-rock hits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of their performance:

The 1975 will headline the Main Stage East at Leeds Festival on Saturday. Photo: Lesley Martin/PA Wire

What time will they be playing?:

The 1975 – who headlined the festival in 2022 and 2019 – are scheduled to take to the Main Stage East at 7.40pm and finish at 9.10pm.

What songs will they play:

The band announced that their shows at Reading and Leeds 2023 will see them mark the 10th anniversary of their self-titled debut album by playing it in full. The track listing for the album is as follows:

The 1975

The City

M.O.N.E.Y.

Chocolate

Sex

Talk!

An Encounter

Heart Out

Settle Down

Robbers

Girls

12

She Way Out

Menswear

Pressure

Is There Somebody Who Can Watch You

At just over 50 minutes long, the band’s allotment 90-minute set time will likely give them ample opportunity to play other hits including ‘Somebody Else’, It's Not Living (If It’s Not With You), ‘Love It If We Made It’ and ‘About You’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will it be shown on TV?Unfortunately the BBC’s coverage of Reading and Leeds Festival 2023 will only feature footage of performances from the Reading site, meaning that while The 1975’s performance in Berkshire on Saturday will likely receive some coverage, the show in God’s Own Country will be strictly for the viewing of those in attendance.

Why did they take the place of Lewis Capaldi?

The group were announced as replacement headliners on the Main Stage West after Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi revealed in June that he would be cancelling all upcoming shows so that he could “adjust to the impact of Tourettes”.

The 1975 announced that they will be taking Capaldi’s place during their headline set at TRNSMT Festival in Scotland earlier this year.

It is the second consecutive year that the band have stepped in to replace an artist that has had to drop out, after Rage Against The Machine pulled out in 2022 due to an injury sustained by lead singer Zack de la Rocha.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the current controversy surrounding the band following their performance in Malaysia?

The 1975 are currently embroiled in a controversy stemmed from frontman Matty Healey’s outburst during a headline performance at Good Vibes festival in Malaysia against the country’s anti-LGBTQ+ laws.

The company that organised the festival – which was cancelled after a kiss between Healey and bandmate Ross Macdonald – is seeking $2.7m in damages, its lawyer has said.