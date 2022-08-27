Friday saw headline performances from The 1975 and Charlie XCX, who both stepped in at the last minute.

Along with AJ Tracey, they replaced Rage Against The Machine, Jack Harlow and Maneskin.

But their absences haven’t dampened the spirits at Bramham Park, where fans turned out in full force to enjoy the live music.

Here are the best pictures from day one of Leeds Festival.

1. Leeds Festival gets underway at Bramham Park More than 75,000 music fans have filled Bramham Park for Leeds Festival 2022 Photo: MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY

2. Crowds flock to enjoy star-studded lineup Day one saw headline performances from The 1975 and Charlie XCX, as well as music from Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Bru-C, Bastille and DMA's ( Photo: MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY

3. Bastille take to the stage Dan Smith performs with his band Bastille Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

4. Panic Shack Welsh band Panic Shack on stage Photo: MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY