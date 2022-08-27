News you can trust since 1890
Leeds Festival 2022: The best pictures from day one at Bramham Park as thousands watch The 1975 and Charlie XCX

Around 75,000 music fans have flocked to Leeds Festival this weekend to enjoy three days of live music.

By Abbey Maclure
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 11:42 am

Friday saw headline performances from The 1975 and Charlie XCX, who both stepped in at the last minute.

Along with AJ Tracey, they replaced Rage Against The Machine, Jack Harlow and Maneskin.

But their absences haven’t dampened the spirits at Bramham Park, where fans turned out in full force to enjoy the live music.

Here are the best pictures from day one of Leeds Festival.

1. Leeds Festival gets underway at Bramham Park

More than 75,000 music fans have filled Bramham Park for Leeds Festival 2022

Photo: MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY

2. Crowds flock to enjoy star-studded lineup

Day one saw headline performances from The 1975 and Charlie XCX, as well as music from Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Bru-C, Bastille and DMA's (

Photo: MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY

3. Bastille take to the stage

Dan Smith performs with his band Bastille

Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

4. Panic Shack

Welsh band Panic Shack on stage

Photo: MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY

