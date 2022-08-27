Leeds Festival 2022: The best pictures from day one at Bramham Park as thousands watch The 1975 and Charlie XCX
Around 75,000 music fans have flocked to Leeds Festival this weekend to enjoy three days of live music.
Friday saw headline performances from The 1975 and Charlie XCX, who both stepped in at the last minute.
Along with AJ Tracey, they replaced Rage Against The Machine, Jack Harlow and Maneskin.
But their absences haven’t dampened the spirits at Bramham Park, where fans turned out in full force to enjoy the live music.
Here are the best pictures from day one of Leeds Festival.
Page 1 of 4