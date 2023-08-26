There was a rush of bodies as The X Factor favourites Jedward were spotted among the crowd at Leeds Festival 2023.

Dozens of people queued up to say hello and get photos with identical twins John and Edward Grimes, who became a (collective) household name when they appeared on the 2009 edition of The X Factor.

The brothers were in high spirits as they laughed and joked with punters ahead of their performance at the Climate Live: Bus Stage at 7.15pm tomorrow (Sunday).

The duo have released four albums together and also represented Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest. They’ve also known for their presenting and television work.

They will be joining others today (Saturday) who are at the festival to see the likes of Sam Fender, Foals, Loyle Carner, Wet Leg, Bicep and Yard Act.