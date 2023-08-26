Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Festival 2023: The X Factor favourites Jedward meet fans ahead of performance

There was a rush of bodies as The X Factor favourites Jedward were spotted among the crowd at Leeds Festival 2023.
By Charles Gray
Published 26th Aug 2023, 15:41 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 16:22 BST

Dozens of people queued up to say hello and get photos with identical twins John and Edward Grimes, who became a (collective) household name when they appeared on the 2009 edition of The X Factor.

The brothers were in high spirits as they laughed and joked with punters ahead of their performance at the Climate Live: Bus Stage at 7.15pm tomorrow (Sunday).

The duo have released four albums together and also represented Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest. They’ve also known for their presenting and television work.

They will be joining others today (Saturday) who are at the festival to see the likes of Sam Fender, Foals, Loyle Carner, Wet Leg, Bicep and Yard Act.

The first day of the festival was headlined by American pop sensation Billie Eilish and will be closed tomorrow (Sunday) night by The Killers.

