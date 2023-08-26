Leeds Festival 2023: Live on Saturday as Yard Act tell fans 'it's a honour' and Sam Fender set to headline
Saturday at the festival will be headlined by the Geordie troubadour Sam Fender – whose tunes ‘Seventeen Going Under’ and ‘Hypersonic Missiles’ will likely lead to some of the biggest singalongs of the weekend – and Oxford indie rock titans Foals.
There are also sets scheduled from the likes of Wet Leg, Loyle Carner, Bicep and Leeds’ own Yard Act.
Yorkshire Evening Post reporter Charles Gray will be live from the site providing updates, pictures and reviews throughout the day. Follow our blog below and refresh the page for the latest updates...
Live updates from Leeds Festival 2023
Yard Act ‘secret set'
Leeds favourites Yard Act are to play a secret set today at Leeds Festival 2023.
Fresh off the back of opening the Main Stage East with a phenomenal set, the post-punk quartet will play the BBC Introducing Stage after 4m, sources close to one band member told the YEP.
‘An honour and a privilege for us'
“This is an honour and a privilege for us,” Yard Act tell fans.
Yard Act on stage
Yard Act are now on stage at Leeds Festival.
“We told Reading [Festival] yesterday that we don’t care as much about their festival as this one,” they tell the crowd, prompting huge cheers.
Major update on Lil Tjay show
Leeds Festival organisers have issued an update and rearranged a performance, after it was cancelled at the last minute at Bramham Park.
Fans were left distraught on Friday after being told American rapper Lil Tjay, who was due to perform on the Main Stage West at 4.40pm on Friday, would not be appearing.
However, in an update today (Saturday), festival-goers were told via a Leeds Fest app push notification that he would now be performing today (Saturday) - in a “surprise performance”.
Becky Hill
Here’s a great snap of Beck Hill performing at the festival on Friday, taken by our photographer Mark Bickerdike.
Thunderstorm warning
A warning has been issued that thunderstorms and heavy showers could hit Leeds this afternoon, causing flash floods and disruption.
Festival goers at Bramham Park are being warned of the downpours that are forecast by the Met Office.
If you’ve packed your waterproofs, you may want to have them handy!
13 of the food options on offer at Bramham Park and their prices
Leeds Festival is packed with options when it comes to getting a bite to eat.
From Greek gyros wraps and burritos to burgers and chips, dozens of traders have set up camp at Bramham Park to serve hungry festivalgoers. With many conveniently located close to stages, fans can grab a meal without missing their favourite bands and artists.
Full Saturday Leeds Fest line up
Main Stage East
- 12.40pm - 1.10pm - Yard Act
- 2pm - 2.30pm - Tion Wayne
- 3.20pm - 3.50pm - Mimi Webb
- 4.45pm - 5.25pm - Wet Leg
- 6.45pm - 7.30pm - Loyle Carner
- 9.20pm - 10.50pm - Sam Fender
Main Stage West
- 12pm - 12.30pm - Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls
- 1.20pm - 1.50pm - Sea Girls
- 2.40pm - 3.10pm - You Me At Six
- 4pm - 4.35pm - Trippie Redd
- 5.35pm - 6.35pm - BICEP LIVE
- 7.40pm - 9.45pm - Foals
BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage
- 12.20pm - 12.50pm - NOISY
- 1.15pm - 1.50pm - The Murder Capital
- 2.10pm - 2.45pm - Mother Mother
- 3.05pm - 3.40pm - Nessa Barrett
- 3.55pm - 4.40pm - Gryffin
- 4.45pm - 5.25pm - Soulecta
- 5.30pm - 6.10pm - Koven
- 6.15pm - 6.55pm - Vibe Chemistry
- 7.15pm - 7.55pm - Venbee
- 8.05pm - 9.05pm - Hedex
- 9.15pm - 10.45pm - Sub Focus B2B Dimension
Festival Republic Stage
- 12pm - 12.30pm - Bilk
- 12.50pm - 1.20pm - Lauran Hibberd
- 1.40pm - 2.10pm - Himalayas
- 2.30pm - 3pm - The Last Dinner Party
- 3.20pm - 3.50pm - Jesse Jo Stark
- 4.10pm - 4.40pm - Games We Play
- 5pm - 5.30pm - Pinkshift
- 5.50pm - 6.25pm - Magnolia Park
- 6.45pm - 7.25pm - Knocked Loose
- 7.45pm - 8.52pm - Normandie
- 8.50pm - 9.30pm - Yonaka
- 10pm - 10.50pm - Palaye Royale
BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage
- 12.25pm - 12.55pm - BZ
- 1.15pm - 1.45pm - Highlyy
- 2.05pm - 2.35pm - KiLLOWEN
- 2.55pm - 3.25pm - ShaSimone
- 3.45pm - 4.15pm - Finn Foxell
- 5.25pm - 6pm - skaiwater
- 6.25pm - 7pm - D Double E
- 7.25pm - 8pm - Sainte
- 8.30pm - 9.10pm - Meekz
BBC Music Introducing stage
- 12.30pm - 12.50pm - Cole Bleu
- 1pm - 1.20pm - Haunt The Woods
- 1.50pm - 2.10pm - Frankie Beetlestone
- 2.20pm - 2.40pm - Blazer Boccle
- 3.10pm - 3.30pm - Lexie Carroll
- 3.40pm - 4pm - Charlotte Plank
- 5.10pm - 5.35pm - Antony Szmierek
- 6.35pm - 7pm - FROZEMODE
- 7.15pm - 7.40pm - ALT BLK ERA
Climate Live: Bus Stage
- 12.05pm - 12.55pm - Alt Stage Panel: Amybeth McNulty, Bella Ramsey, Dominique Palmer, Rachel Kiki Tabizel, Frances Fox, Fi Quekett, Anais Daly, Charlotte Lastoweckyi
- 2.15pm - 2.45pm - Martha Jean
- 3.15pm - 3.45pm - Molly Burman
- 4.15pm - 4.45pm - Panel: The Power of Creative Industry to Create Change
- 5.15pm - 5.45pm - Coupdekat
- 6.15pm - 6.45pm - Izzi De-Rosa
- 7.15pm - 7.45pm - Charlotte Plank
Anachronica
- 10pm - 12.30am - Tan
- 12.30am - 3am - Dr Dubplate
LS23
- 10pm - 11pm - Emma Forster
- 11pm - 12.15am - Airwolf Paradise
- 12.15am - 1.45am - Dom Dolla
- 1.45am - 3am - Obskur
Welcome to Leeds Festival on Saturday!
It’s the third day of music at Bramham Park, where thousands are enjoying Leeds Festival 2023.
Our reporter Charles Gray is at the site and will bring you live updates thoughout the day. Friday saw Billie Eilish make Leeds Festival history, becoming the youngest act to ever headline the event on the Main Stage East, while Imagine Dragons headlined the Main Stage West.
This happy couple got engaged in their tent, while crowds were left disappointed as this performance was cancelled at the last minute after the artist failed to show up at the site.
Sam Fender and Foals headline Saturday’s music, with performances from Leeds’ own Yard Act, Loyle Carner, Wet Leg, Bicep and plenty more to look forward to.
Here’s a snap of Billie Eilish performing last night to start off the day:
