American rock giants The Killers are set to bring Leeds Festival to a close with their headline show on the Sunday.

The Las Vegas quartet play the Main Stage East on the Sunday night shortly after The 1975 have brought the Main Stage West to a close.

Fans will be hoping to hear hits from the band including ‘When You Were Young’, ‘All These Things That I’ve Done’ and, of course, the indie disco staple that is ‘Mr Brightside’.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of their hotly anticipated set:

Brandon Flowers of the Killers has become one of the great frontmen of modern times. Photo: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

What time will they be playing?

The Killers’ one and a half hour set will begin at 9.20pm and wrap up at 10.50pm.

What will they play?

A look through the band’s most recent sets on Setlist.FM indicates that they like to mix it up from night-to-night, but fans will be relieved to hear that their biggest hits are played virtually every night.

Below is their setlist for their headline slow at Lovestream Festival in Slovakia, which was also a one and a half hour show:

Human

Spacemam

Jenny Was A Friend Of Mine

Smile Like You Mean It

Shot at the Night

Running Towards A Place

Somebody Told Me

boy

Bling (Confessions Of A King)

Runaways

Read My Mind

Dying Breed

Caution

All These Things That I've Done

When You Were Young

The Man

Mr. Brightside

Will there set be shown on TV?