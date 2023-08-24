Leeds Festival 2023: what time are The Killers playing at Bramham Park, setlist and is it on TV?
The Las Vegas quartet play the Main Stage East on the Sunday night shortly after The 1975 have brought the Main Stage West to a close.
Fans will be hoping to hear hits from the band including ‘When You Were Young’, ‘All These Things That I’ve Done’ and, of course, the indie disco staple that is ‘Mr Brightside’.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of their hotly anticipated set:
What time will they be playing?
The Killers’ one and a half hour set will begin at 9.20pm and wrap up at 10.50pm.
What will they play?
A look through the band’s most recent sets on Setlist.FM indicates that they like to mix it up from night-to-night, but fans will be relieved to hear that their biggest hits are played virtually every night.
Below is their setlist for their headline slow at Lovestream Festival in Slovakia, which was also a one and a half hour show:
- Human
- Spacemam
- Jenny Was A Friend Of Mine
- Smile Like You Mean It
- Shot at the Night
- Running Towards A Place
- Somebody Told Me
- boy
- Bling (Confessions Of A King)
- Runaways
- Read My Mind
- Dying Breed
- Caution
- All These Things That I've Done
- When You Were Young
- The Man
- Mr. Brightside
Will there set be shown on TV?
Unfortunately the TV coverage of Reading and Leeds Festival 2023 on the BBC will only feature footage from Reading Festival; so while a performance by The Killers will be available to watch, it won't be from up north.