Leeds Festival 2023: what time are The Killers playing at Bramham Park, setlist and is it on TV?

American rock giants The Killers are set to bring Leeds Festival to a close with their headline show on the Sunday.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 24th Aug 2023, 08:13 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 08:13 BST

The Las Vegas quartet play the Main Stage East on the Sunday night shortly after The 1975 have brought the Main Stage West to a close.

Fans will be hoping to hear hits from the band including ‘When You Were Young’, ‘All These Things That I’ve Done’ and, of course, the indie disco staple that is ‘Mr Brightside’.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of their hotly anticipated set:

Brandon Flowers of the Killers has become one of the great frontmen of modern times. Photo: Ben Birchall/PA WireBrandon Flowers of the Killers has become one of the great frontmen of modern times. Photo: Ben Birchall/PA Wire
What time will they be playing?

The Killers’ one and a half hour set will begin at 9.20pm and wrap up at 10.50pm.

What will they play?

A look through the band’s most recent sets on Setlist.FM indicates that they like to mix it up from night-to-night, but fans will be relieved to hear that their biggest hits are played virtually every night.

Below is their setlist for their headline slow at Lovestream Festival in Slovakia, which was also a one and a half hour show:

  • Human
  • Spacemam
  • Jenny Was A Friend Of Mine
  • Smile Like You Mean It
  • Shot at the Night
  • Running Towards A Place
  • Somebody Told Me
  • boy
  • Bling (Confessions Of A King)
  • Runaways
  • Read My Mind
  • Dying Breed
  • Caution
  • All These Things That I've Done
  • When You Were Young
  • The Man
  • Mr. Brightside

Will there set be shown on TV?

Unfortunately the TV coverage of Reading and Leeds Festival 2023 on the BBC will only feature footage from Reading Festival; so while a performance by The Killers will be available to watch, it won't be from up north.

Related topics:AmericanLas Vegas