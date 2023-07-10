The band will headline the Main Stage West on the Sunday of the festival after Capaldi announced that he would be cancelling the remainder of his scheduled shows this year to “adjust to the impact of Tourettes”.

The 1975 announced the two shows at Reading and Leeds Festivals, saying that they will mark the 10th anniversary of their debut album by playing it in full.

The band’s lead singer, Matty Healy, revealed that his band, which formed in 2002, will replace Capaldi as the headliner at the Reading and Leeds festival during their headline set at Trnsmt music festival in Scotland last night (Sunday).

The 1975 will headlined the Main Stage West on the Sunday at Leeds Festival. Photo: PA

He said: “Film this because I’m not going to do an Instagram post, I’m not on the social media anymore, so people know.

“So, on Saturday at Reading and Sunday at Leeds in celebration of 10 years of our debut album The 1975, we will be playing that album in full in support of our good friend Lewis Capaldi.”

It will be the second successive year that the band have headlined the festival after stepping in for another act, after they covered for Rage Against The Machine last year.

The festival has also announced that British rapper and producer Knucks will be playing on the Main Stage West on the Sunday.