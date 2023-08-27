Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Festival 2023: Photos of Leeds United fans showing their support for The Whites at Bramham Park event

Football fans were keen to share their support for their clubs at Leeds Festival 2023.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 27th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST

Leeds United shirts were a regular site this weekend throughout the festival at Bramham Park, which was headlined by Sam Fender, Billie Eilish, The Killers and The 1975.

There were perhaps more Newcastle United shirts to be seen on the Saturday, as the Toon Army showed up in full voice for the performance of their hometown hero Sam Fender.

Below are pictures of Leeds United fans in full voice at the festival.

Leeds United fans have been showing their support at Leeds Festival 2023

1. Collage Maker-27-Aug-2023-03-14-PM-7760.jpg

Leeds United fans have been showing their support at Leeds Festival 2023 Photo: Leeds, Leeds, Leeds

This year's Leeds Festival is headlined by Sam Fender, The Killers, Billie Eilish and The 1975

2. Leeds Festival 2023

This year's Leeds Festival is headlined by Sam Fender, The Killers, Billie Eilish and The 1975 Photo: National World

Families of Leeds United fans have been showing their support

3. Family fun

Families of Leeds United fans have been showing their support Photo: National World

There was some less traditional Leeds United shirts on display

4. Funky shirt

There was some less traditional Leeds United shirts on display Photo: National World

