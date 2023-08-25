Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Festival 2023: Live updates from Bramham Park on Friday as Billie Eilish and Imagine Dragons headline

The year-long wait is over as Leeds Festival 2023 kicks off properly today.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 25th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 07:36 BST

We will be providing all of the updates live from Bramham Park today (Friday) as Billie Eilish and Imagine Dragons headline the Main Stages East and West respectively.

There are also performances from the likes of Steve Lacy, Becky Hill and Declan McKenna for punters to look forward to.

Yorkshire Evening Post reporter Charles Gray will be live from the site providing updates, pictures and reviews throughout the day. Follow our blog below and refresh the page for the latest updates...

Live: Leeds Festival 2023 - opening day

08:08 BST

The sun is out at Bramham Park

It is promising to be a sunny start to the day for any early risers at Bramham Park. The Met Office has forecast a mixed bag for ticketholders across the weekend.

Unfortunately there will be rain, but it’s not expected to transform the grounds of Bramham Park into muddy fields as it has in previous years.

07:45 BST

Boots on the ground

The Yorkshire Evening Post’s roaming reporter this weekend, Charles Gray, is on-site and just waiting ahead of check-in opening at 8am.

07:42 BST

10 things you need to take with you

Bucket hat? Check! Sunglasses? Check! Alcohol? Check! - Here are ten essentials you need to take with you to Leeds Festival 2023.

07:35 BSTUpdated 07:36 BST

Leeds Festival returns to Bramham Park

Leeds Festival returns to Bramham Park today and will feature headline performances from Billie Eilish, Sam Fender, The Killers, The 1975, Imagine Dragons and Foals.

The organisers have now confirmed the exact timings and stage splits for across the weekend. It includes timings for all the headline acts on both main stages.

