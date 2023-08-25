Leeds Festival 2023: Live updates from Bramham Park on Friday as Billie Eilish and Imagine Dragons headline
We will be providing all of the updates live from Bramham Park today (Friday) as Billie Eilish and Imagine Dragons headline the Main Stages East and West respectively.
There are also performances from the likes of Steve Lacy, Becky Hill and Declan McKenna for punters to look forward to.
Yorkshire Evening Post reporter Charles Gray will be live from the site providing updates, pictures and reviews throughout the day. Follow our blog below and refresh the page for the latest updates...
Live: Leeds Festival 2023 - opening day
The sun is out at Bramham Park
It is promising to be a sunny start to the day for any early risers at Bramham Park. The Met Office has forecast a mixed bag for ticketholders across the weekend.
Unfortunately there will be rain, but it’s not expected to transform the grounds of Bramham Park into muddy fields as it has in previous years.
Boots on the ground
The Yorkshire Evening Post’s roaming reporter this weekend, Charles Gray, is on-site and just waiting ahead of check-in opening at 8am.
10 things you need to take with you
Leeds Festival returns to Bramham Park
Leeds Festival returns to Bramham Park today and will feature headline performances from Billie Eilish, Sam Fender, The Killers, The 1975, Imagine Dragons and Foals.
The organisers have now confirmed the exact timings and stage splits for across the weekend. It includes timings for all the headline acts on both main stages.