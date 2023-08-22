Leeds Festival 2023: What time is Billie Eilish playing Bramham Park on Friday, what is the setlist and is it on TV?
The 21-year-old Californian, who writes, records and performs with her brother Finneas O’Connell, will be the first headliner on the Main Stage East on Friday night.
The young artist has become one of the biggest and most influential names in music in recent times following the release of her debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?’ in 2019 and her follow-up, ‘Happier Than Ever’ in 2021.
Most recently Billie has scored her second UK number one single in ‘What Was I Made For?’, which was featured on the Barbie soundtrack.
Here’s everything you need to know for her headline set at Leeds Festival on Friday:
What time will she perform
Billie Eilish’s one hour and 20 minute set is scheduled to start at 9.30pm and end at 10.50pm.
What will she play?
Billie Eilish has headlined festivals across Europe this summer already and her shows have largely featured the same setlist. Her most recent show at Lowlands Festival in the Netherlands on Sunday (August 20) was as follows:
- bury a friend
- I Didn’t Change My Number
- NDA
- Therefore I Am
- my strange addiction
- idontwannabeyouanymore / lovely
- my future
- you should see me in a crown
- GOLDWING
- What Was I Made For?
- Oxytocin / COPYCAT
- ilomilo
- wish you were gay
- i love you
- Your Power
- TV
- bellyache / ocean eyes
- Getting Older
- Lost Cause
- when the party’s over
- all the good girls go to hell
- everything i wanted
- bad guy
- Happier Than Ever
- goodbye
Will it be shown on TV?
Sadly not. The BBC’s coverage of this year’s Reading and Leeds Festival will sadly only cover the acts performing at Reading.