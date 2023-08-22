Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Festival 2023: What time is Billie Eilish playing Bramham Park on Friday, what is the setlist and is it on TV?

The first night of Leeds Festival will be headlined by American megastar Billie Eilish – the youngest headliner in the festival’s history.
Charles Gray
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 13:26 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 13:27 BST

The 21-year-old Californian, who writes, records and performs with her brother Finneas O’Connell, will be the first headliner on the Main Stage East on Friday night.

The young artist has become one of the biggest and most influential names in music in recent times following the release of her debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?’ in 2019 and her follow-up, ‘Happier Than Ever’ in 2021.

Most recently Billie has scored her second UK number one single in ‘What Was I Made For?’, which was featured on the Barbie soundtrack.

Billie Eilish will be the youngest person ever to headline Leeds Festival. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)Billie Eilish will be the youngest person ever to headline Leeds Festival. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Billie Eilish will be the youngest person ever to headline Leeds Festival. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Here’s everything you need to know for her headline set at Leeds Festival on Friday:

What time will she perform

Billie Eilish’s one hour and 20 minute set is scheduled to start at 9.30pm and end at 10.50pm.

What will she play?

Billie Eilish has headlined festivals across Europe this summer already and her shows have largely featured the same setlist. Her most recent show at Lowlands Festival in the Netherlands on Sunday (August 20) was as follows:

  1. bury a friend
  2. I Didn’t Change My Number
  3. NDA
  4. Therefore I Am
  5. my strange addiction
  6. idontwannabeyouanymore / lovely
  7. my future
  8. you should see me in a crown
  9. GOLDWING
  10. What Was I Made For?
  11. Oxytocin / COPYCAT
  12. ilomilo
  13. wish you were gay
  14. i love you
  15. Your Power
  16. TV
  17. bellyache / ocean eyes
  18. Getting Older
  19. Lost Cause
  20. when the party’s over
  21. all the good girls go to hell
  22. everything i wanted
  23. bad guy
  24. Happier Than Ever
  25. goodbye

Will it be shown on TV?

Sadly not. The BBC’s coverage of this year’s Reading and Leeds Festival will sadly only cover the acts performing at Reading.

