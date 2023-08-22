The first night of Leeds Festival will be headlined by American megastar Billie Eilish – the youngest headliner in the festival’s history.

The 21-year-old Californian, who writes, records and performs with her brother Finneas O’Connell, will be the first headliner on the Main Stage East on Friday night.

The young artist has become one of the biggest and most influential names in music in recent times following the release of her debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?’ in 2019 and her follow-up, ‘Happier Than Ever’ in 2021.

Most recently Billie has scored her second UK number one single in ‘What Was I Made For?’, which was featured on the Barbie soundtrack.

Billie Eilish will be the youngest person ever to headline Leeds Festival. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Here’s everything you need to know for her headline set at Leeds Festival on Friday:

What time will she perform

Billie Eilish’s one hour and 20 minute set is scheduled to start at 9.30pm and end at 10.50pm.

What will she play?

Billie Eilish has headlined festivals across Europe this summer already and her shows have largely featured the same setlist. Her most recent show at Lowlands Festival in the Netherlands on Sunday (August 20) was as follows:

bury a friend I Didn’t Change My Number NDA Therefore I Am my strange addiction idontwannabeyouanymore / lovely my future you should see me in a crown GOLDWING What Was I Made For? Oxytocin / COPYCAT ilomilo wish you were gay i love you Your Power TV bellyache / ocean eyes Getting Older Lost Cause when the party’s over all the good girls go to hell everything i wanted bad guy Happier Than Ever goodbye

Will it be shown on TV?