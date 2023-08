Anticipation is building as Leeds Festival returns this Bank Holiday Weekend for another blockbuster event.

The organisers have now confirmed the exact timings and stage splits for across the weekend. It includes timings for all the headline acts on both main stages.

Thursday, 24 August

Leeds Festival 2023 will be headlined by Billie Eilish, Sam Fender and The Killers. Photo: PA

Festival Republic stage

7.15pm - 7.45pm - Baby

8.05pm - 8.50pm - Panic Shack

9.10pm - 9.55pm - King-No-One

10.15pm 11pm - James Marriott

Anachronica

9pm - 11pm - BP & Still Ryan

11pm - 1am - felixcw

1am - 3am - REO

LS23

9pm - 10pm - Jay Knox

10pm - 11pm - Zoe London

11pm - 12am - Guiltybeatz

12am - 1.45am - DJ SEMTEX

1.45am - 3am - Sammy Virji

Film Oxford Cinema: 1Xtra Tent

12am - 3am - Avatar: The Way of Water

Friday, 25 August

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival begins proper on Friday with a huge bill across the stages. Here's the lineup and times:

Main Stage East

12pm - 12.30pm - The Amazons

1.20pm - 1.50pm - MUNA

2.40pm - 3.10pm - Bakar

4pm - 4.30pm - Rina Sawayama

5.25pm - 6.05pm - Declan Mckenna

7.05pm - 7.50pm - Steve Lacy

9.30pm - 10.50pm - Billie Eilish

Main Stage West

12.40pm - 1.10pm - Hot Milk

2pm - 2.30pm - The Snuts

3.20pm - 3.50pm - Don Broco

4.40pm - 5.15pm - Lil Tjay

6.15pm - 6.55pm - Becky Hill

8pm - 9.20pm - Imagine Dragons

BBC Radio 1 Dance stage

12.05pm - 12.35pm - Wallice

1pm - 1.30pm - Joesef

1.55pm - 2.25pm - Foushee

2.45pm - 3.20pm - Eliza Rose

3.35pm - 4.05pm - Austin Millz

4.10pm - 4.45pm - Taylah Elaine

4.50pm - 5.30pm - Harriet Jaxxon

5.35pm - 6.15pm - Charlie Tee

6.20pm - 7pm - Metrik

7.10pm - 7.55pm - Friction

8.05pm - 9.05pm - Shy FX

9.15pm - 10.45pm - Andy C

Festival Republic stage

12pm - 12.30pm - English Teacher

12.45pm - 1.15pm - Royel Otis

1.30pm - 2pm - Artemas

2.15pm - 2.45pm - The Royston Club

3.05pm - 3.35pm - Ethel Cain

3.55pm - 4.25pm - Dylan John Thomas

4.45pm - 5.15pm - Giant Rooks

5.35pm - 6.05pm - Mae Stephens

6.25pm - 6.55pm - Tom Odell

7.15pm - 7.45pm - COIN

8.05pm - 8.40pm - Vistas

9pm - 9.35pm - TV Girl

10pm - 10.50pm - Lovejoy

BBC Radio 1Xtra stage

1.20pm - 1.50pm - Mya Craig

2.10pm - 2.40pm- Temz

3pm - 3.30pm - Mnelia

3.50pm - 4.20pm - Artan

4.40pm - 5.10pm - J Fado

5.50pm - 6.25pm - Lost Girl

6.45pm - 7.20pm - Dreya Mac

7.45pm - 8.20pm - Songer

8.35pm - 9.20pm - Lancey Foux

10pm - 10.50pm - K-Trap

BBC Music Introducing stage

1.10pm - 1.30pm - Beaux

1.40pm - 2pm - TWST

2.30pm - 2.50pm - Pritt

3pm - 3.20pm - ADMT

4.20pm - 4.40pm - TS Lagga

5.15pm - 5.35pm - Grandmas House

5.55pm - 6.15pm - VIDDY

7pm - 7.20pm - Matilda Mann

Anachronica

10pm - 12.30am - Bakey

12.30am - 3am - DJ Flight

LS23

10pm - 11pm - Harriet Jaxxon

11pm - 12.15am - Gentlemens Club

12.15am - 1.30am - Andy C

1.30am - 3am - Georgie Riot

Saturday, 26 August

The good times will continue to roll on at Leeds Festival on Saturday. The lineup, stage times and splits are as follows:

Main Stage East

12.40pm - 1.10pm - Yard Act

2pm - 2.30pm - Tion Wayne

3.20pm - 3.50pm - Mimi Webb

4.45pm - 5.25pm - Wet Leg

6.45pm - 7.30pm - Loyle Carner

9.20pm - 10.50pm - Sam Fender

Main Stage West

12pm - 12.30pm - Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls

1.20pm - 1.50pm - Sea Girls

2.40pm - 3.10pm - You Me At Six

4pm - 4.35pm - Trippie Redd

5.35pm - 6.35pm - BICEP LIVE

7.40pm - 9.45pm - Foals

BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage

12.20pm - 12.50pm - NOISY

1.15pm - 1.50pm - The Murder Capital

2.10pm - 2.45pm - Mother Mother

3.05pm - 3.40pm - Nessa Barrett

3.55pm - 4.40pm - Gryffin

4.45pm - 5.25pm - Soulecta

5.30pm - 6.10pm - Koven

6.15pm - 6.55pm - Vibe Chemistry

7.15pm - 7.55pm - Venbee

8.05pm - 9.05pm - Hedex

9.15pm - 10.45pm - Sub Focus B2B Dimension

Festival Republic Stage

12pm - 12.30pm - Bilk

12.50pm - 1.20pm - Lauran Hibberd

1.40pm - 2.10pm - Himalayas

2.30pm - 3pm - The Last Dinner Party

3.20pm - 3.50pm - Jesse Jo Stark

4.10pm - 4.40pm - Games We Play

5pm - 5.30pm - Pinkshift

5.50pm - 6.25pm - Magnolia Park

6.45pm - 7.25pm - Knocked Loose

7.45pm - 8.52pm - Normandie

8.50pm - 9.30pm - Yonaka

10pm - 10.50pm - Palaye Royale

BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage

12.25pm - 12.55pm - BZ

1.15pm - 1.45pm - Highlyy

2.05pm - 2.35pm - KiLLOWEN

2.55pm - 3.25pm - ShaSimone

3.45pm - 4.15pm - Finn Foxell

5.25pm - 6pm - skaiwater

6.25pm - 7pm - D Double E

7.25pm - 8pm - Sainte

8.30pm - 9.10pm - Meekz

BBC Music Introducing stage

12.30pm - 12.50pm - Cole Bleu

1pm - 1.20pm - Haunt The Woods

1.50pm - 2.10pm - Frankie Beetlestone

2.20pm - 2.40pm - Blazer Boccle

3.10pm - 3.30pm - Lexie Carroll

3.40pm - 4pm - Charlotte Plank

5.10pm - 5.35pm - Antony Szmierek

6.35pm - 7pm - FROZEMODE

7.15pm - 7.40pm - ALT BLK ERA

Climate Live: Bus Stage

12.05pm - 12.55pm - Alt Stage Panel: Amybeth McNulty, Bella Ramsey, Dominique Palmer, Rachel Kiki Tabizel, Frances Fox, Fi Quekett, Anais Daly, Charlotte Lastoweckyi

2.15pm - 2.45pm - Martha Jean

3.15pm - 3.45pm - Molly Burman

4.15pm - 4.45pm - Panel: The Power of Creative Industry to Create Change

5.15pm - 5.45pm - Coupdekat

6.15pm - 6.45pm - Izzi De-Rosa

7.15pm - 7.45pm - Charlotte Plank

Anachronica

10pm - 12.30am - Tan

12.30am - 3am - Dr Dubplate

LS23

10pm - 11pm - Emma Forster

11pm - 12.15am - Airwolf Paradise

12.15am - 1.45am - Dom Dolla

1.45am - 3am - Obskur

Sunday, 27 August

The final day of Leeds Festival promises to go out with a real bang in 2023. Here is the lineup, stage times and splits for Sunday:

Main Stage East

12.45pm - 1.15pm - Baby Queen

2.05pm - 2.35pm - Holly Humberstone

3.25pm - 4pm - Inhaler

5pm - 5.40pm - Nothing But Thieves

6.40pm - 7.40pm - Central Cee

9.20pm - 10.50pm - The Killers

Main Stage West

12.05pm - 12.35pm - Jamie Webster

1.25pm - 1.55pm - Arlo Parks

2.45pm - 3.15pm - Easy Life

4.10pm - 4.50pm - Chase Atlantic

5.50pm - 6.30pm - Knucks

7.40pm - 9.10pm - The 1975

11pm - 1am - Sigma & Friends

BBC Radio 1 Dance stage

12pm - 12.30pm - Somebody's Child

12.50pm - 1.20pm - Nieve Ella

1.35pm - 2.10pm - Frankie Stew & Harvey Gunn

2.35pm - 3.10pm - Caity Baser

3.30pm - 4.05pm - Georgia

4.20pm - 5pm - Tibasko

5.05pm - 5.45pm - Jaguar

5.50pm - 6.50pm - Grils Don't Sync

6.55pm - 7.55pm - Sammy Virji

8.05pm - 9.05pm - LF System

9.15pm - 10.45pm - MK

Festival Republic stage

12pm - 12.30pm - Anchor Lane

12.45pm - 1.15pm - Fat Dog

1.30pm - 2pm - Graphic Nature

2.15pm - 2.45pm - EKKSTACY

3pm - 3.30pm - High Vis

3.50pm - 4.20pm - Scowl

4.40pm - 5.10pm - Zand

5.25pm - 5.55pm - Mothica

6.15pm - 6.45pm - Joey Valence & Brae

8.05pm - 8.35pm - Kennyhoopla

9pm - 9.45pm - Sleep Token

10pm - 10.50pm - Yung Lean

BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage

1pm - 1.30pm - Malaki

1.50pm - 2.20pm - Proph

2.40pm - 3.10pm - Queen Millz

3.30pm - 4pm - Jordy

4.20pm - 4.55pm - Kenny Allstar

5.15pm - 5.50pm - JBEE

6.10pm - 6.45pm - MIDWXST

7.05pm - 7.40pm - Nippa

8.05pm - 8.40pm - Ken Carson

9.05pm - 9.40pm - Cordae

10.10pm - 10.50pm - Clavish

BBC Music Introducing stage

12.35pm - 12.55pm - Bellah Mae

1.05pm - 1.25pm - Hannah Grae

1.55pm - 2.15pm - Chalk

2.25pm - 2.45pm - HOTWAX

3.15pm - 3.35pm - L'objectif

3.50pm - 4.10pm - Native James

5.30pm - 5.50pm - Lucia & The Best Boys

6.35pm - 7pm - Only The Poets

7.15pm - 7.40pm - Pixey

Climate Live: Bus Stage