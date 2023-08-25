Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Live

Leeds Festival 2023: First pictures from Bramham Park as Billie Eilish headlines - live updates

The year-long wait is over as Leeds Festival 2023 is officially underway.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 25th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 13:29 BST

We will be providing all of the updates live from Bramham Park today (Friday) as Billie Eilish and Imagine Dragons headline the Main Stages East and West respectively.

There are also performances from the likes of Steve Lacy, Becky Hill and Declan McKenna for punters to look forward to.

Yorkshire Evening Post reporter Charles Gray will be live from the site providing updates, pictures and reviews throughout the day. Follow our blog below and refresh the page for the latest updates...

Live: Leeds Festival 2023 - opening day

14:08 BST

Happy couple get engaged in their tent

This couple are going to have an extra special weekend at Leeds Festival, after getting engaged in their tent this morning!

Bill and Jo, who are expecting a baby together, arrived at the campsite last night. The Bramham Park festival is Jo’s “happy place” and Bill brought the ring along to the event in preparation for the right moment.

Read the full story

Bill and Jo, of Wrexham, have got engaged at Leeds Festival 2023Bill and Jo, of Wrexham, have got engaged at Leeds Festival 2023
Bill and Jo, of Wrexham, have got engaged at Leeds Festival 2023
13:26 BST

MUNA play on the Main Stage East

American indie pop band MUNA have taken to the Main Stage East. The three-piece band, made up of Katie Gavin, Josette Maskin and Naomi McPherson, are known for hits including Silk Chiffon and I Know A Place.

MUNA perform on the Main Stage East at Leeds Festival 2023MUNA perform on the Main Stage East at Leeds Festival 2023
MUNA perform on the Main Stage East at Leeds Festival 2023
13:15 BST

Excited fans as the music gets underway

All smiles as the music starts on Friday at Leeds Festival 2023 All smiles as the music starts on Friday at Leeds Festival 2023
All smiles as the music starts on Friday at Leeds Festival 2023
13:13 BST

We ask festivalgoers - who are you most looking forward to seeing this weekend?

12:47 BST

The Amazons open the Main Stage East

British rock band The Amazons are opening the Main Stage East. Next to grace the stage will be MUNA at 1.20pm, followed by Bakar, Rina Sawayama, Declan Mckenna and Steve Lacy,

21-year-old American superstar Billie Eilish will make history as Leeds Festival’s youngest ever headliner when she takes to the stage at 9.30pm tonight.

The Amazons open the Main Stage East at Leeds Festival 2023The Amazons open the Main Stage East at Leeds Festival 2023
The Amazons open the Main Stage East at Leeds Festival 2023
12:02 BST

Early prices

Early prices for those buying drinks from Bar One at Leeds Festival.

12:00 BST

Leeds Festival shuttle bus

A shuttle bus to Leeds Festival is running from Sovereign Street, near Leeds station.

11:21 BST

Final preparations at Leeds Festival

Final preparations are being made at Leeds Festival before the main area opens to the public at 11am.

11:15 BST

Leeds Festival media tent

The media tent at Leeds Festival is likely to become Charles’ home away from home for the duration of the event.

10:59 BST

Food stalls aplenty

Festival goers will have plenty of options when it comes to food stalls with McDonald’s expected to be one of the most popular.

