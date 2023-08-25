Leeds Festival 2023: 13 pictures of revellers enjoying the first day of Bramham Park event as Billie Eilish headlines
Thousands have descended on Bramham Park this weekend to mark the return of the festival, which sees headline sets from The Killers, Sam Fender and The 1975.
The first full day of acts today (Friday) will see headline sets from American pop sensation Billie Eilish on the Main Stage East and Las Vegas quartet Imagine Dragons on the Main Stage West.
Crowds have been enjoying the sunny weather today as the likes of Muna, The Amazons and Rina Sawayama helped open the festival.
Check out our pictures of crowds enjoying the first day of festivities in the gallery below: