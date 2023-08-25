Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Festival 2023: 13 pictures of revellers enjoying the first day of Bramham Park event as Billie Eilish headlines

Festival goers have turned up in force to enjoy the first day of Leeds Festival 2023.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 25th Aug 2023, 17:13 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 17:13 BST

Thousands have descended on Bramham Park this weekend to mark the return of the festival, which sees headline sets from The Killers, Sam Fender and The 1975.

The first full day of acts today (Friday) will see headline sets from American pop sensation Billie Eilish on the Main Stage East and Las Vegas quartet Imagine Dragons on the Main Stage West.

Crowds have been enjoying the sunny weather today as the likes of Muna, The Amazons and Rina Sawayama helped open the festival.

Check out our pictures of crowds enjoying the first day of festivities in the gallery below:

Crowds have been getting colourful for the first day of Leeds Festival 2023

1. Leeds Festival 2023

Crowds have been getting colourful for the first day of Leeds Festival 2023 Photo: National World

We met Bill and Jo from Wrexham, who got engaged in their tent on the first day of the festival. Congratulations!

2. 'She said yes!'

We met Bill and Jo from Wrexham, who got engaged in their tent on the first day of the festival. Congratulations! Photo: National World

Kelly and Rich were enjoying themselves. Kelly, from Newcastle, said she can't wait for Sam Fender on Saturday, saying: "Canny chatter, man. It's my first time at a festival ever and I felt because I'm 34 we need to try new things. We went to Malaysia earlier in the year and now we're here. I love it."

3. 'Canny chatter!'

Kelly and Rich were enjoying themselves. Kelly, from Newcastle, said she can't wait for Sam Fender on Saturday, saying: "Canny chatter, man. It's my first time at a festival ever and I felt because I'm 34 we need to try new things. We went to Malaysia earlier in the year and now we're here. I love it." Photo: National World

Leeds Festival is known for being a festival for young people to celebrate their exam results.

4. Celebratory

Leeds Festival is known for being a festival for young people to celebrate their exam results. Photo: National World

